Who is Trinity Rodman? Meet Ben Shelton’s Girlfriend, USWNT Star And 2024 Olympic Gold Medalist Spotted at US Open 2026

Trinity Rodman made a quick trip from Washington, D.C., to New York to support her boyfriend Ben Shelton during his 2026 US Open first-round match at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday, August 31. The USWNT star arrived less than 36 hours after playing for the Washington Spirit in an NWSL match, making her appearance at the Grand Slam all the more notable. Here is everything you need to know about Trinity Rodman, her football career, Olympic success and relationship with Shelton.

Who is Trinity Rodman?

Rodman is an American professional soccer forward who plays for the Washington Spirit in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) and represents the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT). She is an Olympic gold medallist, having helped Team USA win the women’s football gold medal at the 2024 Paris Games. Rodman has also established herself as one of the biggest stars in American women’s football.

Rodman was selected second overall by the Washington Spirit in the 2021 NWSL Draft at the age of 18, becoming the youngest player ever selected in the league’s draft at that time. She enjoyed an outstanding rookie campaign, winning the NWSL Rookie of the Year award and helping the Spirit win the NWSL Championship. She was also named to the NWSL Best XI First Team.

Trinity Rodman’s Olympic Gold Medal Success

Rodman played a key role in the United States’ gold-medal-winning campaign at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She scored three goals during the tournament as the USWNT defeated Brazil in the final to claim Olympic gold. The triumph was another major milestone in Rodman’s rapidly developing international career.

Trinity Rodman’s Record Contract

Rodman has also made history financially in women’s football. She signed a lucrative three-year contract extension with the Washington Spirit that made her the highest-paid player in women’s soccer at the time. Her performances for both club and country have helped establish her as one of the leading young players in the sport.

Trinity Rodman Supports Ben Shelton at US Open 2026

Rodman was spotted inside Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday night as eighth-seeded American tennis star Ben Shelton faced Tallon Griekspoor in the first round of the 2026 US Open. She was seen smiling and laughing in the stands while wearing a colourful Polo Ralph Lauren rugby shirt and even flashed a peace sign towards photographers.

The appearance came less than 36 hours after Rodman had played for Washington Spirit at Audi Field. The Spirit defeated Bay FC 1-0, with Rodman nearly scoring shortly before half-time after beating a defender and hitting the crossbar. Paige Metayer scored from the rebound to secure the victory. ([si.com](https://www.si.com/onsi/athlete-lifestyle/trinity-rodman-makes-quick-trip-us-open-cheer-boyfriend-ben-shelton))

Ben Shelton vs Tallon Griekspoor: US Open Result

Shelton initially struggled against Griekspoor, losing the opening set 6-1 after committing 14 unforced errors. However, the American fought back strongly, winning the second set 6-1 before taking the third-set tiebreak and fourth set. Shelton eventually prevailed 1-6, 6-1, 7-6(3), 6-2 to reach the second round, with Rodman watching from the stands throughout the contest.

Who is Trinity Rodman’s Boyfriend?

Rodman is in a high-profile relationship with American tennis star Ben Shelton. The pair publicly confirmed their relationship in March 2025 and have since regularly supported each other at sporting events despite their demanding professional schedules. Rodman has been spotted cheering for Shelton at tennis tournaments, while Shelton has also shown his support for her football career.

How Did Trinity Rodman and Ben Shelton Meet?

Rodman has revealed that she made the first move when she reached out to Shelton through direct messages on social media. The two eventually met in person before their relationship became public in 2025. Since then, they have become one of the most recognisable young couples in American sports.

Trinity Rodman Family

Trinity Rodman is the daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman. Despite coming from a famous sporting family, she has built her own identity and career in professional football, becoming an Olympic champion and one of the most prominent players in the USWNT set-up.