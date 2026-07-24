Who is Tulika Mann And Why Has She Been Suspended From Commonwealth Games 2026? | Details Inside

Commonwealth Games 2026: Although India’s Commonwealth Games 2026 campaign has got off to a promising start, their judo contingent has been depleted further, with Judoka Tulika Mann suspended from the event hosted by Glasgow in Scotland. This is the second Indian Judoka to have copped suspension after Arun Kumar suffered the same fate, as per Thursday’s development due to a doping violation. However, what is the reason for Tulika’s suspension from the multi-nation event.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Who is Tulika Mann?

Born on September 9, 1998, the 27-year-old was born in Delhi and was slated to compete in the women’s -78 KG category. She had notably won silver in the 2022 Commonwealth Games hosted by Birmingham, England. Reportedly, she was ranked No.91 in the World Judo rankings. The accolades won by the youngster in her short career include winning silver medal in her junior level, winning the commonwealth championship in Jaipur, clinching Walsall Commonwealth Championship, winning gold at South Asian Games and Commonwealth Championship, earning Silver in 2022 Commonwealth Games and clinching bronze at the Asian Open Championship in Taipei.

Having won silver in the previous edition, she was one of India’s chief hopes of clinching a medal this year. Nevertheless, it has emerged that Mann has been suspended on the grounds of a whereabouts failure, reportedly not even travelling to Glasgow. Hence, it is a body blow for India.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Who are the remaining Judoka candidates in the Indian contingent?

With Arun Kumar and Tulika Mann ruled out, the remaining participants in the Judoka category are Asmita Dey, Shraddha Kadubal Chopade, Yamini Mourya, Unnati Sharma, Inunganbi Takhellambam, Ishroop Narang, Harsh Singh, Rohit Basir Majgul, Harsh Tokas, Karanjit Singh Maan, Avtar Singh and Yash Ghangas.

Meanwhile, India got their first medal guaranteed even before the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2026 got underway. Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, the Olympic medalist from Assam, was named in the category of women’s 75kg middleweight, got a direct passage to the semi-finals as she received a bye in a field of just five boxers. With only five athletes in the draw, three, including Borgohain, progressed to the last four.

Lovlina will face Taafaki in the semi-finals on July 31.

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