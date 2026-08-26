Who Is Vandan Alankar Sawai? 15-Year-Old School Boy From Delhi Stuns Chess Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen In 50 Moves

15-year-old Vandan Alankar Sawai stunned his parents, who found out that he defeated champion chess player Magnus Carlsen only in 50 moves. Having achieved this massive feat out of nowhere, it’s worth looking at the journey of the teenage prodigy from Delhi.

Who is Vandan Alankar Sawai?

A Class X student of Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Delhi, the 15-year-old reportedly started playing chess at the age of 8 after his mother Dr. Madhuri Alankar Sawai taught him the fundamental rules of the game. He reportedly trains under FIDE Master (FM) Gurpreet Pal Singh and International Master (IM) Kushager Krishnater to consistently hone his skills. Meanwhile, Vandan participated in the Chess.com’s weekly Titled Tuesday online tournament on August 18, just two days after returning from a six-week sojourn to Europe. He was initially hesitant to participate in the event and did so only after the insistence of his parents.

He won three out of the four games played on Tuesday and called it a night, citing jet-lag. It was only when his father Alankar Sawai opened his profile and logged into Chess.com that he came to know his son had indeed beaten Carlsen. Vandan secured a remarkable victory in an online blitz tournament hosted by Chess.com, where he competed against Carlsen, who holds a rating of 2,823. Playing with the white pieces, Vandan initiated the game with his customary e4, to which Carlsen responded with e5, leading the match into a variation of the Giuoco Piano opening. The game remained evenly poised until move 26, when Vandan’s white bishop placed Carlsen’s king under threat. At this critical juncture, Carlsen reportedly made an error by moving his king instead of capturing the bishop, a decision that resulted in the loss of a piece. Vandan capitalized on this advantage and ultimately triumphed in 50 moves.

According to The Times of India, the teenager’s friends at school were not quite convinced that he had beaten Norwegian chess champion. Hence, Vandan later returned home and took screenshots of the game and sent to his classmates about having indeed beaten Carlsen. As per TOI, Vandan remains unconvinced about pursuing chess full time but hopes to become an international grandmaster.