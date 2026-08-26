LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Who Is Vandan Alankar Sawai? 15-Year-Old School Boy From Delhi Stuns Chess Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen In 50 Moves

Who Is Vandan Alankar Sawai? 15-Year-Old School Boy From Delhi Stuns Chess Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen In 50 Moves

15-year-old Vandan Alankar Sawai stunned his parents, who found out that he defeated champion chess player Magnus Carlsen only in 50 moves.

Who Is Vandan Alankar Sawai? 15-Year-Old School Boy From Delhi Stuns Magnus Carlsen In 50 Moves. (Image Credits: X)
Who Is Vandan Alankar Sawai? 15-Year-Old School Boy From Delhi Stuns Magnus Carlsen In 50 Moves. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Wed 2026-08-26 15:51 IST

15-year-old Vandan Alankar Sawai stunned his parents, who found out that he defeated champion chess player Magnus Carlsen only in 50 moves. Having achieved this massive feat out of nowhere, it’s worth looking at the journey of the teenage prodigy from Delhi.

Who is Vandan Alankar Sawai?

A Class X student of Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Delhi, the 15-year-old reportedly started playing chess at the age of 8 after his mother Dr. Madhuri Alankar Sawai taught him the fundamental rules of the game. He reportedly trains under FIDE Master (FM) Gurpreet Pal Singh and International Master (IM) Kushager Krishnater to consistently hone his skills. Meanwhile, Vandan participated in the Chess.com’s weekly Titled Tuesday online tournament on August 18, just two days after returning from a six-week sojourn to Europe. He was initially hesitant to participate in the event and did so only after the insistence of his parents.

You Might Be Interested In

He won three out of the four games played on Tuesday and called it a night, citing jet-lag. It was only when his father Alankar Sawai opened his profile and logged into Chess.com that he came to know his son had indeed beaten Carlsen. Vandan secured a remarkable victory in an online blitz tournament hosted by Chess.com, where he competed against Carlsen, who holds a rating of 2,823. Playing with the white pieces, Vandan initiated the game with his customary e4, to which Carlsen responded with e5, leading the match into a variation of the Giuoco Piano opening. The game remained evenly poised until move 26, when Vandan’s white bishop placed Carlsen’s king under threat. At this critical juncture, Carlsen reportedly made an error by moving his king instead of capturing the bishop, a decision that resulted in the loss of a piece. Vandan capitalized on this advantage and ultimately triumphed in 50 moves.

According to The Times of India, the teenager’s friends at school were not quite convinced that he had beaten Norwegian chess champion. Hence, Vandan later returned home and took screenshots of the game and sent to his classmates about having indeed beaten Carlsen. As per TOI, Vandan remains unconvinced about pursuing chess full time but hopes to become an international grandmaster.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Vandan Alankar Sawai? 15-Year-Old School Boy From Delhi Stuns Chess Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen In 50 Moves
Tags: chessmagnus carlsenVandan Alankar Sawai

RELATED News

Who is Omar Marmoush? Check Tottenham’s New Signing – Transfer History, Age, Clubs, Net Worth And More

World Championship Of Legends: Venue Confirmed For WCL Season 3 | Details Inside

Champions League league Phase Draw: Check Date, Time, Teams, Pots, When and Where to Watch on TV, Laptop, Live Streaming Details and More

ICC Rankings: Mitchell Starc Dethrones Jasprit Bumrah As No.1 Ranked Test Bowler

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2026-27: Preview, Prediction, Live Streaming And All You Need to Know

LATEST NEWS

India’s Biggest Film Industry Expo to Be Held in New Delhi from August 26

Kangana Ranaut Takes Aim At Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Smash The Patriarchy’ Remark Amid Kriti Sanon Ad Row

Chunav & Bhojpuri Bawal: Kajal Raghwani Takes Aim At Nirahua, Amrapali Dubey; Invokes Akhilesh Yadav Amid Election Defeat

Is Zivame Rebranding? The Brand’s EXTRAAA ‘A’s Spark Curiosity

Who Was Dolly Parton? ‘Jolene’ And ‘9 To 5’ Singer Dies At 80, Leaving Behind A Musical And Cultural Legacy

Who Is Vandan Alankar Sawai? 15-Year-Old School Boy From Delhi Stuns Chess Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen In 50 Moves

Jitendra Vaswani’s Inside A Hustler’s Brain Spotlights the Operators Shaping Affiliate, SEO and AI Marketing

MG Hector Tomahawk Launched In India: Price, Range, Battery, Features And Everything You Need To Know

Nepal Flash Floods: 8 Killed, Several Missing As Bridges, Houses, Vehicles Swept Away; India On High Alert

Payal Gaming To Fatima Jatoi: The Dark Truth Behind 2026’s Viral ‘Leaked Videos’ And AI Deepfake Storm

Who Is Vandan Alankar Sawai? 15-Year-Old School Boy From Delhi Stuns Chess Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen In 50 Moves

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Vandan Alankar Sawai? 15-Year-Old School Boy From Delhi Stuns Chess Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen In 50 Moves

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Vandan Alankar Sawai? 15-Year-Old School Boy From Delhi Stuns Chess Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen In 50 Moves
Who Is Vandan Alankar Sawai? 15-Year-Old School Boy From Delhi Stuns Chess Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen In 50 Moves
Who Is Vandan Alankar Sawai? 15-Year-Old School Boy From Delhi Stuns Chess Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen In 50 Moves
Who Is Vandan Alankar Sawai? 15-Year-Old School Boy From Delhi Stuns Chess Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen In 50 Moves

QUICK LINKS