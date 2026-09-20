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Home > Sports News > Who Is Varun Sanyal? Indian MMA Fighter Declared Unfit To Compete In Asian Games 2026; Here’s Why

Who Is Varun Sanyal? Indian MMA Fighter Declared Unfit To Compete In Asian Games 2026; Here’s Why

In a major development and what could be a hit to India's medal hopes in Asian Games 2026, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Varun Sanyal will no longer compete in the multi-sport event in Japan. Sanyal has been medically declared unfit to compete in Asian Games 2026, thereby ruling him out.

Who Is Varun Sanyal? Indian MMA Fighter Declared Unfit To Compete In Asian Games 2026; Here's Why. (Image Credits: X)
Who Is Varun Sanyal? Indian MMA Fighter Declared Unfit To Compete In Asian Games 2026; Here's Why. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-09-20 16:55 IST

Asian Games 2026: In a major development and what could be a hit to India’s medal hopes in Asian Games 2026, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Varun Sanyal will no longer compete in the multi-sport event in Japan. Sanyal has been medically declared unfit to compete in Asian Games 2026, thereby ruling him out.

Asian Games 2026: Who Is Varun Sanyal?

Aged 29, Sanyal notably graduated with a first-class Bachelor’s degree Business Management from Queen Mary’s University of London. In the national and regional level, he is a two-time National MMA champion, clinching the titles in 2023 and 2025. Sanyal had also won the Western Zonal Championship title in 2022 and got honoured with the title of ‘Global Ambassador of Indian MMA’ during the MMA India National Awards in 2024.

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Additionally, Sanyal emerged as the Bronze medallist in the 3rd AMMA Asian Championships held in China earlier this year. The year 2023 saw Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) rank him fifth globally in the Lightweight division. Sanyal was due to compete in the traditional 77kg division for MMA’s debut in the Asian Games this year.

Meanwhile, Sanyal reportedly suffered from lightheadedness and muscle cramps 30 minutes after taking sauna. According to PTI, he had passed out and was found by a Nepal athlete as Sanyal was rushed to the hospital. Although the 29-year-old remains out of danger, he has been rendered medically unfit to compete in the event. MMA Sports Federation of India president Nikhil Kundera gave the below statement to PTI:

“Fortunately, he was found in that state by an athlete from Nepal who woke him up. Varun was able to call me, and we took him to the hospital. There was not much to be worried about, so he was brought back to the cruise around 3:00 am. He is now stable and out of trouble.”

Asian Games 2026: Indian Olympic Association opens up on Varun Sanyal’s condition

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) disclosed that Sanyal did not feel his best despite resting as the statement said:

“Varun Sanyal suffered from generalised cramps and body ache while in the sauna last evening in his cruise accommodation. He underwent a medical examination and precautionary blood tests, which were normal. Despite rest, the following morning, he felt not fully fit to participate in a combat sport. After consultation with his coach, he withdrew on medical grounds.”

Sanyal was one of the two athletes from India set to compete in MMA along with Suchika Tariyal. Tariyal has assured India of a medal after winning the quarter-final clash and will now compete in the Women’s 60 KG semi-final.

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Who Is Varun Sanyal? Indian MMA Fighter Declared Unfit To Compete In Asian Games 2026; Here’s Why
Tags: Asian GamesAsian Games 2026MMAVarun Sanyal

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Who Is Varun Sanyal? Indian MMA Fighter Declared Unfit To Compete In Asian Games 2026; Here’s Why
Who Is Varun Sanyal? Indian MMA Fighter Declared Unfit To Compete In Asian Games 2026; Here’s Why
Who Is Varun Sanyal? Indian MMA Fighter Declared Unfit To Compete In Asian Games 2026; Here’s Why
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