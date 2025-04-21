Home
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Who Is Venkatesh Iyer? KKR Player Bought For Rs. 23.75 Crore Gets Dubbed As Fraud By Fans After Scoring 14 Off 19 Balls

So far in the season, Iyer has managed to score just 129 runs in 8 matches, averaging 25.80—far from what's expected of one of the highest-paid players in the league.

Venkatesh Iyer scored 14 runs off 19 balls at a poor strike rate of 73.68 in the 199-run chase against Gujarat Titans


Venkatesh Iyer once again failed to justify his massive price tag in the TATA IPL 2025, delivering another underwhelming performance against Gujarat Titans at Eden Gardens.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder, signed for an eye-watering INR 23.75 crore, has not been able to make a significant impact with the bat this season.

Poor Strike Rate in a Crucial Chase

In KKR’s chase of 199, Iyer scored just 14 runs off 19 balls, managing a strike rate of only 73.68. On a pitch that tested the batters, the left-hander couldn’t find any momentum and failed to hit even a single boundary during his innings.

Although Iyer shared a 41-run partnership with skipper Ajinkya Rahane, his slow scoring rate put additional pressure on his captain, who had to take more risks to keep the run rate in check. The lack of fluency in Iyer’s approach only added to the mounting tension during the high-stakes chase.

Fans And Critics Slam Iyer’s Batting Approach

Following the match, social media users and cricket fans voiced their frustration over Iyer’s poor show. Many criticized his lack of intent and urgency in a match where quick runs were needed, especially given his role in the batting order and the price he commands.

Below-Average Season Performance

So far in the season, Iyer has managed to score just 129 runs in 8 matches, averaging 25.80—far from what’s expected of one of the highest-paid players in the league. With each match, the pressure of his high price tag seems to weigh heavier, affecting his confidence and consistency.

The staggering INR 23.75 crore deal has placed Iyer under intense scrutiny, and every innings is being watched closely. Unfortunately, his recent outings have only amplified concerns about his form and ability to deliver under pressure.

