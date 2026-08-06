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Home > Sports News > Who is Victor Montagliani? Likely FIFA President Candidate to Challenge Gianni Infantino – Check Early Life, Age, Career, Controversies and More

Who is Victor Montagliani? Likely FIFA President Candidate to Challenge Gianni Infantino – Check Early Life, Age, Career, Controversies and More

Victor Montagliani is a Canadian football administrator and businessman who currently serves as the President of Concacaf and a Vice President of the FIFA Council. Amid the ongoing uncertainty surrounding FIFA President Gianni Infantino following the collapse of the proposed FIFA World Cup private equity programme, Montagliani has emerged as one of the leading names being discussed as a potential challenger or successor should a future FIFA presidential election become contested. Here is everything you need to know about his age, career, achievements and profile.

Who is Victor Montagliani? Likely FIFA President Candidate to Challenge Gianni Infantino - Check Early Life, Age, Career, Controversies and More
Who is Victor Montagliani? Likely FIFA President Candidate to Challenge Gianni Infantino - Check Early Life, Age, Career, Controversies and More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-08-06 10:28 IST

Who is Victor Montagliani? Victor Montagliani is a Canadian football administrator and businessman who currently serves as the President of Concacaf and a Vice President of the FIFA Council. Amid the ongoing uncertainty surrounding FIFA President Gianni Infantino following the collapse of the proposed FIFA World Cup private equity programme, Montagliani has emerged as one of the leading names being discussed as a potential challenger or successor should a future FIFA presidential election become contested. Here is everything you need to know about his age, career, achievements and profile.

Victor Montagliani Age and Early Life

Victor Montagliani was born on May 12, 1965, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The 61-year-old has spent more than three decades working in football administration, beginning at the grassroots level before rising through national, continental and global football governance.

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Victor Montagliani Career Profile

Montagliani first established himself within Canadian football through the British Columbia Soccer Association before becoming President of Canada Soccer in 2012. During his four-year tenure, he oversaw several major developments, including the successful staging of the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Canada.

In May 2016, he was elected President of Concacaf following one of the biggest corruption scandals in football administration. Since taking charge, he has introduced governance reforms, expanded competitions across North America, Central America and the Caribbean, and helped restore confidence in the confederation.

Montagliani also serves as a Vice President of the FIFA Council, making him one of the most influential administrators in world football. Following recent developments surrounding FIFA’s failed Football for the Future Enterprise (FFE) programme, his name has increasingly been mentioned among the possible candidates capable of challenging or succeeding Gianni Infantino in the future.

Major Achievements of Victor Montagliani

  • President of Concacaf since 2016.
  • Vice President of the FIFA Council.
  • Former President of Canada Soccer (2012-2016).
  • Played a key leadership role in securing the successful joint bid for the 2026 FIFA World Cup hosted by Canada, the United States and Mexico.
  • Oversaw the successful organisation of the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Canada.
  • Helped lay the groundwork for the launch of the Canadian Premier League.
  • Appointed to the Order of British Columbia for his outstanding contribution to football in Canada.

Victor Montagliani Controversies

Despite his administrative success, Montagliani has also faced criticism during his career. His involvement in the Canada Soccer Business (CSB) media and commercial rights agreement drew significant scrutiny from players and stakeholders, leading to public disputes and legal challenges.

He has also faced questions over Canada Soccer’s handling of historical abuse allegations involving former youth coach Bob Birarda during his time leading the federation. Although the incidents predated many later investigations, former players criticised the organisation’s response during that period.

Can Victor Montagliani Become FIFA President?

As of Thursday, August 6, 2026, Gianni Infantino has rejected calls to resign despite FIFA apologising to its member associations after abandoning the proposed World Cup private equity project. FIFA’s executive leadership has publicly reaffirmed its support for Infantino, meaning no presidential election is currently scheduled. However, should the position become contested in the future, Victor Montagliani is widely regarded as one of the strongest candidates because of his extensive experience at both Concacaf and FIFA, along with his prominent role in the global administration of football.

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Who is Victor Montagliani? Likely FIFA President Candidate to Challenge Gianni Infantino – Check Early Life, Age, Career, Controversies and More
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Who is Victor Montagliani? Likely FIFA President Candidate to Challenge Gianni Infantino – Check Early Life, Age, Career, Controversies and More
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Who is Victor Montagliani? Likely FIFA President Candidate to Challenge Gianni Infantino – Check Early Life, Age, Career, Controversies and More
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