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Home > Sports News > Who is Vijay Dahiya? Gujarat Titans Assistant Coach Mistaken For Ex-CJP Spokesperson Amid Delhi Protest Row

Who is Vijay Dahiya? Gujarat Titans Assistant Coach Mistaken For Ex-CJP Spokesperson Amid Delhi Protest Row

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Gujarat Titans' assistant coach Vijay Dahiya has unveiled a story via his official Instagram account, calling for abuses to stop coming his way, claiming that he is being mistaken for a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson amid ongoing Delhi protests.

Who is Vijay Dahiya? Gujarat Titans Assistant Coach Mistaken For Ex-CJP Spokesperson Amid Delhi Protest Row. (Image Credits: X)
Who is Vijay Dahiya? Gujarat Titans Assistant Coach Mistaken For Ex-CJP Spokesperson Amid Delhi Protest Row. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-07-24 14:20 IST

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Gujarat Titans’ assistant coach Vijay Dahiya has unveiled a story via his official Instagram account, calling for abuses to stop coming his way, claiming that he is being mistaken for a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson amid ongoing Delhi protests. Dahiya, who published the Instagram story, clarifying that he is not the one belonging to the Cockroach Janta Party.

Who is Vijay Dahiya?

A former Indian wicketkeeper, Dahiya featured for the Indian team in 2 Tests and 19 ODIs from 2000 to 2001. The 53-year-old was notably part of the squad that lost to New Zealand in the ICC Knockout Trophy, thereby finishing as runners-up in the tournament. While Dahiya’s playing career didn’t last that long, the 53-year-old has an extensive coaching career, starting as an assistant coach for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2009. He has also coached Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket and was appointed talent scout of the Delhi Capitals in 2009. As far as IPL goes, Dahiya also served as an assistant coach of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in December 2021.

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Meanwhile, the CJP spokesperson, who has now been sacked is Vijeta Dahiya after videos surfaced of him absent from the scene of the protest march, followed by a clip of him eating a burger while responding to the backlash. Meanwhile, Dahiya has graduated from Delhi Technological University (DTU), which happens to be one of India’s best educational institutions. He reportedly contributed as a researcher and wrote for Dhruv Rathi’s YouTube channel, marking his position as one of the political content creators. Additionally, he is also a writer and filmmaker. Dahiya has notably authored the books Power of Universe and To Hell With That Job, both reported as bestseller. He has directed a couple of Haryanvi films namely Darare and Opri Parai.

How did the Gujarat Titans perform in IPL 2026?

Meanwhile, the Titans had an outstanding run in the 2026 edition of the IPL, finishing as the runners-up of the tournament.

Captained by Shubman Gill, both skipper and B Sai Sudharsan delivered outstanding performances with the bat but it was not enough for the Titans to win their second title. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) proved way too strong in both Qualifier 1 and the final, emerging champions for the second consecutive time.

Also Read: Shubman Gill Hopes ‘India Move Forward With Compassion’ As Star Cricketer Urges Peaceful Protests

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Who is Vijay Dahiya? Gujarat Titans Assistant Coach Mistaken For Ex-CJP Spokesperson Amid Delhi Protest Row
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Who is Vijay Dahiya? Gujarat Titans Assistant Coach Mistaken For Ex-CJP Spokesperson Amid Delhi Protest Row
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