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Home > Sports News > Who Is Yael Trepy? French Footballer in Intensive Care After Swimming Accident

Who Is Yael Trepy? French Footballer in Intensive Care After Swimming Accident

French footballer Yael Trepy, who plays for Serie A club Cagliari, is in intensive care at the Santissima Annunziata Civil Hospital in Sassari after a swimming-pool incident in northern Sardinia. Cagliari confirmed on Monday (Aug), that the 20-year-old is receiving treatment in intensive care and said the club remains in close contact with medical staff and Trepy's family. The club has not disclosed further details about his condition and has requested privacy.

Who Is Yael Trepy? French Footballer in Intensive Care After Swimming Accident
Who Is Yael Trepy? French Footballer in Intensive Care After Swimming Accident

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-08-17 23:42 IST

Who Is Yael Trepy? French footballer Yael Trepy, who plays for Serie A club Cagliari, is in intensive care at the Santissima Annunziata Civil Hospital in Sassari after a swimming-pool incident in northern Sardinia. Cagliari confirmed on Monday (Aug), that the 20-year-old is receiving treatment in intensive care and said the club remains in close contact with medical staff and Trepy’s family. The club has not disclosed further details about his condition and has requested privacy.

What Happened to Yael Trepy?

Trepy was reportedly involved in a swimming-pool incident in Porto Cervo, Sardinia, on Sunday while Cagliari’s players were on a break following their Coppa Italia victory over Arezzo. Italian media reports said the young forward was rescued after getting into difficulty in the pool and swallowing a significant amount of water. He was subsequently taken by helicopter to hospital in Sassari. Reports have also said he was placed in a medically induced coma.

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What Is Yael Trepy’s Current Condition?

Cagliari confirmed that Trepy remains in intensive care at the Santissima Annunziata Civil Hospital in Sassari. The club said it is maintaining constant contact with the medical staff and his family while closely monitoring his condition. No further official medical details have been released, and the club has asked that Trepy and his family’s privacy be respected.

Who Is Yael Trepy?

Yael Fritz Junior Trepy, born on May 20, 2006, in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, France, is a French professional footballer who plays as a forward for Cagliari. He began his youth career with US Créteil-Lusitanos before joining Cagliari’s academy in 2022. Trepy progressed through the club’s youth system and eventually broke into the senior team during the 2025-26 season.

Yael Trepy’s Cagliari Career

Trepy signed his first professional contract with Cagliari in August 2024 and became a standout player for the club’s Primavera side. He helped Cagliari win the 2025 Coppa Italia Primavera, scoring in the final during a 3-0 victory over AC Milan’s youth side.

He made his senior debut for Cagliari in January 2026 against Cremonese in Serie A. Trepy came off the bench in the 84th minute with Cagliari trailing 2-1 and scored the equaliser just four minutes later in a 2-2 draw. He subsequently made seven more Serie A appearances during the campaign, scoring once in eight league appearances overall.

Yael Trepy’s Latest Match

Trepy was involved in Cagliari’s most recent competitive fixture before the incident. He started and played 54 minutes in the club’s 1-0 Coppa Italia victory over Arezzo on Friday, August 14. Cagliari’s squad was then given time off before returning to preparations for the new Serie A season.

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Who Is Yael Trepy? French Footballer in Intensive Care After Swimming Accident

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Who Is Yael Trepy? French Footballer in Intensive Care After Swimming Accident
Who Is Yael Trepy? French Footballer in Intensive Care After Swimming Accident
Who Is Yael Trepy? French Footballer in Intensive Care After Swimming Accident
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