Who is Yash Thakur? India Fast Bowler Makes T20I Debut vs Zimbabwe; IPL Record, Stats And Career

India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I: India’s T20I series against Zimbabwe continues to be a stepping stone for the young players. In the second T20I, the Shreyas Iyer-led unit, after being put in to bat first, handed a debut to Yash Thakur. The Kolkata-born will be seen in action in the second innings with the ball in hand. The 27-year-old replaced speedster Ashok Sharma in the playing XI. Sharma had himself made his international debut in the previous game but failed to pick a wicket.

India vs Zimbabwe: Who is Yash Thakur?

Yash Thakur, making his debut for the Indian team during the India vs Zimbabwe second T20I, comes to this game on the back of some experience in the shortest format. The right-arm fast bowler has played 74 T20s. In those games, he has taken 110 wickets, averaging 18.75. With an economy rate of 8.17, despite bowling tough overs, Thakur provides control with the ball in hand.

Yash Thakur in IPL

Yash Thakur has played for Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL. Image Credit: ANI

Yash Thakur’s experience in the Indian Premier League has been limited. He has played 22 games in the last four seasons. Since 2025, Thakur has played only three games for the Punjab Kings. Earlier, in 2023 and 2024, he played for the Lucknow Super Giants. For LSG, in 19 games, Thakur picked up 24 wickets, which included a five-wicket haul in his second season. Thakur’s fifer in IPL 2024 was one of the only three five-wicket hauls.

Yash Thakur in Domestic Cricket

Apart from his 74 T20s, Yash Thakur has played 32 First-Class and 57 List A games. His best has come in the shorter format. In 57 matches, he has picked up 90 wickets with an average of 27.01. What makes him a useful commodity in List A games is his strike rate. The right-arm fast bowler picks up a wicket on almost every 30th ball.

Meanwhile, in the red-ball format, Yash has picked up 93 wickets. He has taken a five-wicket haul, while having a best match figures of 6/50.

IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I: India vs Zimbabwe Playing XIs

India Playing XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav

Zimbabwe Playing XI: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (C), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

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