Who Owns IPL 2025 Winners Royal Challengers Bangalore? All You Need to Know

After years of waiting and near-misses, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) finally lifted the IPL trophy in 2025. It was an emotional moment for fans who have stood by the team through thick and thin. From iconic players to dramatic matches, RCB’s journey has always drawn attention—and now that they’re champions, many are asking: who actually owns this team that’s become a household name in India?

Let’s break down who’s behind Royal Challengers Bangalore, how the team has grown, and what made this victory so special.

What Is the IPL and Why RCB Stands Out

The Indian Premier League, better known as IPL, is one of the biggest T20 cricket tournaments in the world. Millions tune in from all over the globe to watch short, high-energy matches filled with entertainment. The league features ten teams, each representing a different city or state in India.

One of the most followed teams—both loved and trolled—is Royal Challengers Bangalore. And no surprises here, the biggest reason for that spotlight is Virat Kohli, who’s been the face of the team for years. While RCB has enjoyed massive support, the team has also been involved in plenty of controversies, thanks to Kohli’s aggressive style and its colorful past with former owner Vijay Mallya.

RCB’s Bumpy Yet Famous Journey

Royal Challengers Bangalore was founded in 2008, when the IPL first launched. The team is based in Bangalore, Karnataka, and has played in every single IPL season since its start.

They made it to the finals three times—2009, 2011, and 2016—but fell short each time. Still, their thrilling style of play and star-studded lineup made them fan favorites. In recent years, RCB consistently qualified for the playoffs, showing clear signs of a team on the rise.

But in 2025, they finally broke the curse and won the title. This win wasn’t just a moment of celebration—it was a full-blown redemption story.

Who Owns Royal Challengers Bangalore Now?

RCB was originally bought in 2008 by business tycoon Vijay Mallya for $111.6 million. Back then, it was the second-highest bid for an IPL franchise. But by 2016, Mallya had defaulted on several loans, and his control over the team came to an end.

Since then, United Spirits Limited (USL) has been the sole owner of Royal Challengers Bangalore. And yes, this is the same company behind popular alcohol brands like Royal Challenge, McDowell’s No.1, and Signature.

In fact, the current CEO and managing director of United Spirits is Hina Nagarajan.

As of 2024, RCB’s brand value stood at a whopping $117 million (₹1013.17 crore)—a 67% increase from the previous year. That kind of growth is a sign of strong market presence, massive fan engagement, and smart commercial deals.

Who Exactly Is United Spirits Limited?

United Spirits Limited, earlier known as United Breweries, is an Indian beverage giant and a part of Diageo, a British multinational and one of the world’s largest liquor companies.

USL is known for producing the second-highest volume of spirits globally. So yes, behind the fiery cricket squad of RCB is a liquor giant that knows a thing or two about strong branding and big markets.

And owning RCB has been a smart move. The team has gone from being “underachievers” to IPL champions in just a few years under USL’s sole ownership.

Royal Challengers Bangalore plays its home games at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, Karnataka. It’s one of the most electrifying cricket grounds in India, and RCB fans are known for packing the stadium with red and gold, no matter what the scorecard says.

A New Era for RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore winning the IPL 2025 is more than just a championship—it’s a statement. With United Spirits Limited steering the ship and a solid lineup on the field, RCB has entered a new era. From being mocked for not winning a title to now being crowned champions, the team’s journey has come full circle.

RCB isn’t just about Virat Kohli anymore. It’s about a powerful brand, passionate fans, and a team that’s finally living up to its potential—both on and off the pitch.

