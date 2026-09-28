Who Was Benjamin Satterely? Former WWE Star Who Wrestled Under In-Ring Name Neville Tragically Passes Away Aged 40 | Cause Of Death, Net Worth And Career

Benjamin Satterley, who wrestled under the name ‘Neville’ in WWE tragically passed away on September 27 at a tender age of 40. He had signed with the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) as one of the marquee superstars in 2019 and was building up a promising career there. Find out about his cause of death, career, net worth and other details here.

Who was Benjamin Sattterley?

Born on August 22, 1986 at Newcastle Upon Tyne in England, Satterley had a promising career in WWE from 2012 to 2018 and was renowned as ‘The Man That Gravity Forgot’. The late wrestler started his stint in the WWE as ‘Adrian Neville’ and later became only ‘Neville and captivated the fans through his high-flying style and the signature move called ‘Red Arrow’. In NXT, he became the first-ever tag team champion Oliver Grey and won the championship the second time with Corey Graves. In February 2014, Neville won the NXT Championship by defeating Bo Dallas in a title match and held the belt for 287 days.

In March 2015, the English wrestler was called up to the main roster and notably finished as the runner-up to Bad News Barrett in the King of the Ring tournament that year. The same year he also clinched the Slammy Award for the Breakout Star of The Year. Neville returned at the end of 2016 after an ankle injury and took the moniker of ‘The King of Cruiserweights’ and clinched the WWE Cruiserweight title twice. He was indeed the lynchpin of the cruiserweight division and notably defended the crown in the Wrestlemania 33 kickoff against Austin Aries. After being released from the WWE contract in 2018, he joined the AEW.

How did Benjamin Sattterley die?

AEW released a statement on the English wrestler’s demise, stating:

“All Elite Wrestling is saddened to announce the passing of Benjamin Satterley, aka Pac. A native of Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Satterley began his wrestling career in 2004 and went on to perform for wrestling organizations all over the world, captivating fans with innovative high-flying moves and incredible in-ring ability. Pac signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and held multiple AEW Championships and competed in some of the most memorable matches in AEW history. Our condolences go out to Satterley’s family, friends and fans.”

However, the cause of the death hasn’t been revealed. His final appearance was on September 26 at the AEW All Out pay-per-view as he lost to Andrade El Ídolo, with the AEW National Championship on the line. According to reports, his estimated net worth was nearly $750,000.