Who Was Prichard Colon? Age, Country, Boxing Record, Career, Cause of Death And More About Boxer

Who Was Boxer Prichard Colon? Prichard Colon, one of boxing’s most promising young prospects, died on Thursday (Aug 13), at the age of 33. His father, Richard Colon, confirmed the news on Facebook. Colon’s career was tragically cut short after he suffered a severe brain injury during his October 2015 fight against Terrel Williams. Here is everything you need to know about the late Puerto Rican-American boxer, including his age, country, win-loss record, career highlights, injury, cause of death, net worth and more.

Who Was Prichard Colon?

Prichard Colon was a professional boxer who represented Puerto Rico and became one of the sport’s highly regarded young prospects. He was born on September 19, 1992, and developed his boxing career in Puerto Rico before turning professional. Colon built an impressive unbeaten record in the early stages of his career and was regarded as a potential future world champion.

Prichard Colon Age, Country and Boxing Record

Full Name: Prichard Colon Melendez

Prichard Colon Melendez Age: 33 years

33 years Date of Birth: September 19, 1992

September 19, 1992 Country: Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico Professional Record: 16-0

16-0 Wins by Knockout: 13

What Happened to Prichard Colon?

Colon suffered a catastrophic brain injury during his fight against Terrel Williams on October 17, 2015, at EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia. He entered the bout with an unbeaten 16-0 record and 13 knockouts. During the fight, Colon was repeatedly struck with blows to the back of his head, which were not stopped by the referee. He collapsed in the dressing room after the ninth round and required emergency brain surgery.

How Long Was Prichard Colon in a Coma?

Following the brain injury, Colon spent 221 days in a coma. He never fully recovered and remained in a persistent vegetative state for more than a decade, with his family caring for him at home in Florida.

What Was Prichard Colon’s Cause of Death?

Prichard Colon died on Thursday, August 13, 2026, at the age of 33. His death came more than a decade after the severe brain injury he suffered in his 2015 bout with Terrel Williams. His father Richard confirmed his death and paid tribute to his son after years of caring for him.

“Good morning, my people. I regret to inform you of the passing of my son Prichard from this earthly world. He is now in a better world. Thank you for so many years of love and prayers.”

Prichard Colon Career Highlights

Colon finished his professional boxing career unbeaten at 16-0, with 13 victories coming by knockout. At just 23 years old, he was considered one of boxing’s brightest prospects before the Williams fight brought his career to a devastating end. The World Boxing Council later awarded Colon an honorary world championship in recognition of his career and circumstances.

Prichard Colon Surgery and Health Struggles

Colon underwent emergency brain surgery following his 2015 fight and subsequently spent 221 days in a coma. In 2021, a fragment of his skull was found to be pressing against his brain, requiring another surgical procedure in which it was replaced with a plate. His family continued to care for him throughout his long-term recovery.

Prichard Colon Lawsuit

Colon’s family filed a $50 million lawsuit against the promoters involved in his final fight. The legal action followed the devastating brain injury he suffered during the bout against Terrel Williams.

Prichard Colon Net Worth

There is no reliable publicly verified figure for Prichard Colon’s net worth. As his professional career ended after his 2015 fight, available sources do not provide a confirmed estimate of his total wealth.