LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Who Was David Owori? Ugandan Footballer Dies After Suffering Critical Injuries Due To Assault In Kampala

Who Was David Owori? Ugandan Footballer Dies After Suffering Critical Injuries Due To Assault In Kampala

Uganda international footballer and SC Villa captain David Owori has died a tragic death as the 28-year-old suffered critical injuries following an assault in the country's capital in Kampala, according to the cops.

Who Is David Owori? Ugandan Footballer Dies After Suffering Critical Injuries Due To Assault In Kampala. (Image Credits: X)
Who Is David Owori? Ugandan Footballer Dies After Suffering Critical Injuries Due To Assault In Kampala. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Thu 2026-08-06 16:35 IST

Uganda international footballer and SC Villa captain David Owori has died a tragic death as the 28-year-old suffered critical injuries following an assault in the country’s capital in Kampala, according to the cops. According to Police Spokesperson Racheal Kawala, some unidentified assailants left the captain of the country’s leading club critically injured and couldn’t survive. 

He was found unconscious by ​passers-by, who took him to a nearby hospital. He was ​transferred to another hospital where he was later pronounced ⁠dead, Kawala said. It’s worth exploring Owori’s sporting journey. 

You Might Be Interested In

Who was David Owori?

Born in Torolo on August 5, 2026, the late footballer played as a mid-fielder for both Uganda and SC Villa in the Uganda Premier League. He was born to Eriasaf Osinde and Bena Nyadio. Owori reportedly attended Christ the King Primary School (Nsambya), Mackey Memorial Nateete Masaka Town College, Star SS Jeza, East High School Ntinda, and Lubiri SS before enrolling himself in St. Lawrence University.

The mid-fielder began his football career with the Nsambya Young Stars Academy before linking up with Wembley Soccer Academy, followed up by a stint for Lukuli United. The stint with SC Villa began in 2018 as Owori spent the preceding two years from 2016 to 2018 with Vipers SC. The year 2021 saw the 28-year-old joined Spanish club Vélez CF, followed by moving to Sweden to ply his trade for Utsiktens BK. Nevertheless, Owori returned to SC Villa in 2023 and joined a two-year contract in 2025, extending the stay to 2027. He also played a vital role in SC Villa’s triumph in the Uganda Premier Club as it proved to be their first title win in 20 years.

Uganda Football Association pays tribute to David Owori

“David was not just a footballer. He was ​both a leader and an inspiration to a generation. As ​Captain of SC Villa, he led with courage, humility and passion. In the Uganda Cranes jersey, he carried the hopes of a nation,” the Federation ​of Uganda Football Associations said in a statement.
Crime is rampant ​in the capital of the East African country and many Ugandans expressed outrage ‌at ⁠his death on X. They also condemned what some said was the inability of the authorities to tackle crime. Owori’s death follows that of another popular sports personality in June. Rugby player Sydney Gongodyo ​died after he ​was assaulted ⁠by a mob in Kampala after he was apparently mistaken for a thief, according to police.
“Sadly, ​Ugandan sport has been hit with many such ​tragedies lately, ⁠and we hope for justice and a lasting solution,” the state-run National Council of Sports Uganda said.
Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa asked authorities ⁠to ​address the wider security challenges in ​the country, according to a statement on parliament’s website.
(With inputs from Reuters)
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Was David Owori? Ugandan Footballer Dies After Suffering Critical Injuries Due To Assault In Kampala
Tags: David OworiSC VillaUganda National Football Team

RELATED News

Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, ODW vs NDS Match 15 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Conor McGregor Shares Major Injury Update After Successful Knee Surgery; When Will UFC Legend Return?

Caribbean Premier League 2026: CPL T20 Schedule, Live Streaming, Teams, Venues, Fixtures And All You Need to Know

Who Won The Allan Border Medal 2026? Australia Opener Becomes Fifth Player to Achieve Rare Consecutive Feat

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Dates, Schedule, Teams, Venues, Live Streaming Details, Format And All You Need to Know

LATEST NEWS

Tearful BJP MLA Gyan Tiwari, Daughter Disown In-Laws After Shocking ’25-Marriage’ Fraud Case

KuhlTherm launches Indigenous Liquid Cooling Solutions for Data Centres; Unveils India’s first state-of-the-art Testing and Verification Lab in Ahmedabad

Awsum Launches Its Frozen Dessert Range on Quick Commerce, Bringing Bakery-Grade Cheesecakes and a Molten-Core Lava Cake to India in Minutes

7 Car Myths You Should Stop Believing

India’s AI Travel Couple, FramesNFlights by Glido Labs, Crosses 100K Followers, Showing That Great Content Beats the AI vs Human Debate

Sawan 2026: Which Abhishek Pleases Lord Shiva The Most?

Domicil Returns as Lounge Partner for the Indian Streaming Academy Awards 2026

One of India’s Fastest Ironman Triathlete Raghul Sets Personal Best at Ironman Ottawa 2026, Strengthening His Legacy in Global Endurance Sport

“Islamic NATO”? Turkiye, Saudi Arabia And Pakistan Sign Joint Defence Pact: What It Means

Who Was Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja? The Real-Life Hero Behind Siddharth’s Operation Safed Sagar

Who Was David Owori? Ugandan Footballer Dies After Suffering Critical Injuries Due To Assault In Kampala

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Was David Owori? Ugandan Footballer Dies After Suffering Critical Injuries Due To Assault In Kampala

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Was David Owori? Ugandan Footballer Dies After Suffering Critical Injuries Due To Assault In Kampala
Who Was David Owori? Ugandan Footballer Dies After Suffering Critical Injuries Due To Assault In Kampala
Who Was David Owori? Ugandan Footballer Dies After Suffering Critical Injuries Due To Assault In Kampala
Who Was David Owori? Ugandan Footballer Dies After Suffering Critical Injuries Due To Assault In Kampala

QUICK LINKS