Uganda international footballer and SC Villa captain David Owori has died a tragic death as the 28-year-old suffered critical injuries following an assault in the country’s capital in Kampala, according to the cops. According to Police Spokesperson Racheal Kawala, some unidentified assailants left the captain of the country’s leading club critically injured and couldn’t survive.

He was found unconscious by ​passers-by, who took him to a nearby hospital. He was ​transferred to another hospital where he was later pronounced ⁠dead, Kawala said. It’s worth exploring Owori’s sporting journey.

Who was David Owori?

Born in Torolo on August 5, 2026, the late footballer played as a mid-fielder for both Uganda and SC Villa in the Uganda Premier League. He was born to Eriasaf Osinde and Bena Nyadio. Owori reportedly attended Christ the King Primary School (Nsambya), Mackey Memorial Nateete Masaka Town College, Star SS Jeza, East High School Ntinda, and Lubiri SS before enrolling himself in St. Lawrence University.

The mid-fielder began his football career with the Nsambya Young Stars Academy before linking up with Wembley Soccer Academy, followed up by a stint for Lukuli United. The stint with SC Villa began in 2018 as Owori spent the preceding two years from 2016 to 2018 with Vipers SC. The year 2021 saw the 28-year-old joined Spanish club Vélez CF, followed by moving to Sweden to ply his trade for Utsiktens BK. Nevertheless, Owori returned to SC Villa in 2023 and joined a two-year contract in 2025, extending the stay to 2027. He also played a vital role in SC Villa’s triumph in the Uganda Premier Club as it proved to be their first title win in 20 years.

Uganda Football Association pays tribute to David Owori

“David was not just a footballer. He was ​both a leader and an inspiration to a generation. As ​Captain of SC Villa, he led with courage, humility and passion. In the Uganda Cranes jersey, he carried the hopes of a nation,” the Federation ​of Uganda Football Associations said in a statement.

Crime is rampant ​in the capital of the East African country and many Ugandans expressed outrage ‌at ⁠his death on X. They also condemned what some said was the inability of the authorities to tackle crime. Owori’s death follows that of another popular sports personality in June. Rugby player Sydney Gongodyo ​died after he ​was assaulted ⁠by a mob in Kampala after he was apparently mistaken for a thief, according to police.