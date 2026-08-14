Who Were The Four Witnesses At Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez’s Private Wedding?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have taken their long-running relationship into a new chapter, tying the knot in an exceptionally private ceremony attended by only four witnesses and their children.

The Portugal and Al Nassr superstar and the Spanish-Argentine model reportedly exchanged vows at their newly built £30 million mansion in the Quinta da Marinha area of Cascais, near Lisbon. The intimate civil ceremony took place at around 1:30pm on Tuesday, with a registrar travelling from Porto to officiate the occasion.

While Ronaldo and Georgina were surrounded by their children, the guest list for the formal ceremony was remarkably small. Four people were named as witnesses as per The Sun: Georgina’s sister Ivana, Ronaldo’s longtime friend Miguel Paixao, and Spanish couple Jose Rodriguez Sangil and his wife Monica Goncalez Martinez.

Jose Rodriguez Sangil has been described in Portuguese media as a Spanish jeweller. The presence of the four witnesses underlined the couple’s decision to keep their wedding away from the spotlight after almost a decade together.

Ronaldo’s mother, Dolores Aveiro, and his siblings Hugo, Elma and Katia were reportedly not present at the civil ceremony. Ronaldo and Georgina’s five children, Cristiano Jr, twins Eva Maria and Mateo, Alana and Bella, were, however, present for the intimate occasion.

Dolores later appeared to publicly acknowledge the marriage by responding with a heart to her son’s wedding announcement on Instagram.

The ceremony came exactly one year after Ronaldo and Georgina publicly announced their engagement on social media. Earlier speculation had suggested that the pair could marry at Funchal Cathedral in Ronaldo’s native Madeira, but those reports ultimately proved incorrect.

Further details about the wedding emerged after Portuguese newspaper Jornal de Noticias published a copy of the couple’s marriage certificate. The document reportedly confirmed that the ceremony was held at Ronaldo’s mansion in Cascais.

Ronaldo and Georgina had also taken steps to establish their financial arrangements before getting married. They signed a prenuptial agreement at a Lisbon notary’s office on August 10, one day before the ceremony, agreeing to maintain separate pre-marriage assets.

The marriage certificate lists Ronaldo, 41, under his full name and records details including his birthplace and the names of his parents. Georgina, 32, is identified by her full name, Georgina Luisa Rodriguez Hernandez, and her birthplace, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The couple will reportedly continue using their existing surnames following the marriage.

Following the private ceremony, Ronaldo and Georgina have returned to Saudi Arabia, where the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is preparing for the new season with Al Nassr.

Their wedding may have been one of the most private celebrity ceremonies in recent memory, with just four witnesses seeing the couple officially become husband and wife.