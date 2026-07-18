Who Will Be Team India’s Flag And Baton Bearers For Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony? Names Revealed

In a landmark celebration of women’s sporting excellence, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has officially announced that Olympic icons Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain will lead the nation’s contingent at the upcoming Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 opening ceremony. The marquee event is scheduled to take place on July 23 at the iconic OVO Hydro arena in Glasgow, Scotland, signaling the formal commencement of the high-stakes multi-sport competition.

Leading the Charge at the OVO Hydro

In an official media release, IOA President PT Usha confirmed the prestigious appointments, highlighting that selecting two female sporting powerhouses reflects their monumental contributions to Indian athletics.

“It’s a matter of pride, Mirabai and Lovlina will be doing the honours at the OVO Hydro,” Usha stated. “I wish both the girls and the entire contingent good luck. It’s a matter of pride that two women have been chosen to do the honours for Team India at the opening ceremony, which will set the tone and tenor for the Games”.

Usha further noted that both athletes have repeatedly proved their mettle on the international stage and are currently deep in training within the United Kingdom to fine-tune their preparations.

A Look at India’s Decorated Bearers

Mirabai Chanu, who turns 32 on August 8, has stood as India’s premier weightlifting talisman for nearly a decade. She famously captured a silver medal in the women’s 49kg category at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 before following it up with a spectacular Commonwealth Games gold medal at Birmingham 2022.

Sharing the ceremonial spotlight is elite boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who secured a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics before capturing gold at the 2023 World Championships. She also clinched a silver medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou and remains one of India’s strongest podium hopes in Glasgow.

The Grand Protocol of the Commonwealth Games

The opening ceremony will follow strict traditions, beginning with the hoisting of the host country’s flag and the playing of their national anthem. The flags of the Commonwealth Games Federation, the previous host nation, and the upcoming host country will also be hoisted.

Following the artistic segments, the athletes’ parade will commence. The previous host nation enters the stadium first, followed by the remaining contingents in continental or alphabetical sequence, before the host country’s athletes make the final entrance.

Crucially, the King’s Baton Relay—the Commonwealth equivalent of the Olympic Torch Relay—will reach its culmination. The final baton bearer will return the King’s Baton to the King or his designated representative, who will then read the enclosed message aloud to officially declare the Glasgow 2026 Games open.