Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Who Will Lead India After Rohit Sharma’s Test Retirement? This 25-Year-Old Is In The Race

With the World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle set to begin, sources say a 25-year-old rising star is now being seriously considered to take over the red-ball captaincy.

Who Will Lead India After Rohit Sharma’s Test Retirement? This 25-Year-Old Is In The Race

In a major shake-up ahead of the Indian cricket team’s five-match Test series in England, star batter Rohit Sharma has announced his retirement from Test cricket.


In a major shake-up ahead of the Indian cricket team’s five-match Test series in England, star batter Rohit Sharma has announced his retirement from Test cricket. The decision, coming just weeks before the tour begins on June 20, has left a leadership vacuum in the longest format. Now, sources suggest that a 25-year-old rising star is being seriously considered for Test captaincy.

While Rohit Sharma was expected to lead the team in the new World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 cycle, his abrupt retirement has forced the selectors to fast-track their plans. According to sources quoted by NDTV, the selectors were already planning to remove Rohit from Test captaincy based on form, and not as part of a larger transition or youth overhaul.

Who is the 25-Year-Old Contender for Captaincy?

Though the BCCI has not officially named a successor yet, speculations are strong around Shubman Gill, the 25-year-old batting prodigy, who is being seen as a potential long-term leader. Gill has already shown maturity in his performances across formats and is expected to bat at No. 3 in the England series. His calm demeanor, consistency, and prior leadership experience at the domestic and IPL levels have impressed the board.

Rohit Sharma’s Test Retirement: End of an Era

Rohit Sharma’s Test career ends on a bittersweet note. Though his red-ball form had dipped recently, his leadership brought India massive success in white-ball formats winning the 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy. While he will continue as India’s ODI captain, the Test baton is likely to pass to a younger hand.

Former chief selector MSK Prasad and ex-coach Ravi Shastri have also advocated for injecting fresh blood into the Test side. Sai Sudharsan, Arshdeep Singh, and Kuldeep Yadav have been highlighted as must-haves for the England tour, with Sudharsan earning praise for his recent IPL form and county cricket experience.

Prasad also mentioned that if Rohit were still part of the Test setup, he would open with Yashasvi Jaiswal, but Sai Sudharsan could emerge as a strong backup or even a surprise pick depending on conditions.

With Virat Kohli slated to bat at No. 4, Rishabh Pant returning as the preferred wicketkeeper, and KL Rahul in the middle-order, the team will blend experience with youth. However, the big question remains — who will take over as India’s next Test captain?

If Gill is indeed chosen, it would mark a bold new era for Indian Test cricket. The official announcement from BCCI is expected later this month.

