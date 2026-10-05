Who Will Replace Virat Kohli at No. 3 in ODIs? Former Indian Test Cricketer Skips Shubman Gill to Name This T20I Batter as Frontrunner

Virat Kohli Replacement: Despite projecting what can be seen as showcasing top form, the talks of replacing Virat Kohli do the rounds more often than not. The former India national cricket team skipper has been one of the best batters in the history of ODIs and holds the record for scoring the most centuries in the format. However, with age catching up to the right-handed batter, the idea of him being replaced is not far-fetched. Speaking on it, former batter Wasim Jaffer named his choice for replacing Kohli at number three.

While many former cricketers have opined that Shubman Gill should transition to number three once the Indian legend hangs up his boots, Jaffer believes that India’s current T20I vice-captain, Tilak Varma, could take up the huge responsibility.

Wasim Jaffer Picks Tilak Varma as Virat Kohli’s Replacement in ODIs

Former Test cricketer Wasim Jaffer, while speaking on his YouTube channel, praised Tilak Varma’s versatility. He pointed out how the left-handed batter has scored a century at number three and has now adapted to number five and six as well in the shortest format.

Jaffer, in his YouTube video, said, “It feels great to see his (Tilak’s) versatility. He previously scored a century at No. 3, and now he has adapted to the No. 5 and No. 6 positions so beautifully. This is an amazing quality. When Virat and Rohit leave, obviously Yashasvi Jaiswal is there to replace Rohit, but I feel Tilak can take Virat’s spot. You will get a left-hander as well. We saw the way he scored runs in the Duleep Trophy. His first-class average is around 55. So, he can fit into all three formats pretty easily.”

Will Virat Kohli Play ODI World Cup 2027?

Having retired from T20Is and Test cricket, Kohli now represents the Indian national cricket team only in ODIs. The right-handed batter has been backed to play the ODI World Cup next year in South Africa. In 2026, the 37-year-old has scored 552 runs in the format at an average of 69, while striking at a rate of close 118. His strike rate in 2026 is the highest Kohli has enjoyed in his ODI career.

Also Read: WCL 2026: AB De Villiers In Line For IPL Comeback? RCB Legend Stuns West Indies Champions With Stunning Knock In Sharjah