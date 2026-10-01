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Home > Sports News > Who Will Take The Gold Medal If India vs Pakistan Final Is Washed Out Due To Rain? | Asian Games 2026 Cricket

Who Will Take The Gold Medal If India vs Pakistan Final Is Washed Out Due To Rain? | Asian Games 2026 Cricket

Asian Games 2026 Cricket: India and Pakistan are set to meet in the gold-medal final after dominant semi-final victories. But with rain already disrupting the knockout stage, another washout could create an unusual situation. What happens if the final cannot produce a result? The tournament rules have a surprising answer for both teams.

Who Will Take The Gold Medal If India vs Pakistan Final Is Washed Out Due To Rain? | Asian Games 2026 Cricket

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Thu 2026-10-01 15:37 IST

Asian Games 2026 Cricket: India and Pakistan have booked their places in the men’s cricket gold-medal match after winning their respective semi-finals on October 1. India crushed Sri Lanka by 124 runs, while Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by six wickets in a rain-shortened contest. The two rivals will now meet in the final on October 3, but what happens if rain washes out the gold-medal match?

India reached the final after posting 169/7 in 20 overs against Sri Lanka. Ishan Kishan top-scored with an unbeaten 80 off 46 balls, while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made 38 from 21. Sri Lanka were then bowled out for just 45 in 9.5 overs, giving India a 124-run victory. Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel took two wickets each, while Abhishek Sharma also claimed two wickets in just five balls.

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Pakistan also secured its final place in a rain-affected semi-final against Bangladesh. Bangladesh scored 111/7 in 13 overs, with Towhid Hridoy making 42 off 25 balls. Pakistan chased the revised target of 112 in 11.3 overs, finishing on 112/4. Abdul Samad remained unbeaten on 30 off 15 balls, while Hasan Nawaz scored 27 not out from 22.

What If India vs Pakistan Final Is Washed Out?

The key question now is what happens if rain prevents the final from reaching the required number of overs.

Under the Asian Games 2026 cricket competition rules, a match needs both teams to complete at least five overs to qualify as a completed contest. If that minimum cannot be achieved, the match can be declared a no result.

For the gold-medal match, the rules contain a specific provision for this situation. If the final ends as a no result because the required amount of play cannot be completed, both finalists will be awarded gold medals.

That means if India and Pakistan reach the October 3 final but persistent rain prevents the match from becoming a completed contest, there would be no single gold-medal winner. India and Pakistan would both receive gold medals.

How India And Pakistan Reached The Final

India’s route to the final included a rain-abandoned quarter-final against Afghanistan, where India progressed as the higher-seeded team. The team then produced a commanding performance against Sri Lanka in the semi-final.

Pakistan similarly advanced from its quarter-final against Hong Kong, China after rain prevented the match from taking place. Pakistan then beat Bangladesh in the rain-reduced semi-final.

The stage is now set for India vs Pakistan in the Asian Games 2026 men’s cricket final on October 3. The match will decide the gold medal if enough play is possible. But if rain again takes control and the final is declared a no result, the competition rules mean both India and Pakistan could leave with gold.

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Who Will Take The Gold Medal If India vs Pakistan Final Is Washed Out Due To Rain? | Asian Games 2026 Cricket
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Who Will Take The Gold Medal If India vs Pakistan Final Is Washed Out Due To Rain? | Asian Games 2026 Cricket

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Who Will Take The Gold Medal If India vs Pakistan Final Is Washed Out Due To Rain? | Asian Games 2026 Cricket
Who Will Take The Gold Medal If India vs Pakistan Final Is Washed Out Due To Rain? | Asian Games 2026 Cricket
Who Will Take The Gold Medal If India vs Pakistan Final Is Washed Out Due To Rain? | Asian Games 2026 Cricket
Who Will Take The Gold Medal If India vs Pakistan Final Is Washed Out Due To Rain? | Asian Games 2026 Cricket
Who Will Take The Gold Medal If India vs Pakistan Final Is Washed Out Due To Rain? | Asian Games 2026 Cricket

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