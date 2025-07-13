Who Will Win Wimbledon 2025 Men’s Final? Sinner vs Alcaraz Head-To-Head Breakdown, Odds And Picks

Fans are all excited to watch Sinner vs Alcaraz in the Wimbledon 2025 men’s final, and expectations are very high from both players. However, history is in favour of Carlos Alcaraz as he has always had one hand up against Sinner. But wait, do you see this time Sinner could take revenge for every defeat he faced from Alcaraz?

Their last match was just last month in the French Open final, and it was crazy. Alcaraz was losing by two sets but somehow came back and won in five. That match went on for more than five hours!

Alcaraz vs Sinner: Wimbledon Final Carries Historic Stakes

That French Open win was Alcaraz’s fifth straight win over Sinner. So obviously, that gives him an advantage, at least in the mental game. Also, if Alcaraz wins this final, he’ll become only the fifth man ever to win Wimbledon three times in a row. That’s a huge deal — only tennis legends like Federer and Djokovic have done that before.

Carlos Alcaraz: Chasing a Wimbledon Hat-trick

Alcaraz is playing like a beast this year. He already won the Italian Open, French Open, and the Queen’s Club title. He hasn’t lost a match in ages — like, 24 matches in a row. And here at Wimbledon, he’s looked super confident from the very beginning.

Jannik Sinner: No. 1 With a Point to Prove

But wait, Sinner is not going to make it easy. He won the Australian Open earlier this year and also became world number one. In the semi-final, he beat Djokovic in straight sets, which is honestly amazing because not many people can do that.

Alcaraz Is on Fire

Carlos Alcaraz has just been killing it this season. He’s playing with so much calmness, and nothing seems to shake him.

He’s only 22, but he already looks like someone who’s been around for a long time. On grass, he’s moving well, hitting smart shots, and just looks like he belongs at the top.

If he wins this, he joins the likes of Federer and Djokovic with three Wimbledon titles in a row — that’s legendary stuff.

Sinner Looks Super Focused Too

Sinner has also been amazing this year. His win in Australia was huge, and becoming world No. 1 is not easy at all.

He’s looked sharp in almost every match here. He had a small elbow problem earlier, but now he looks totally fine.

That semi-final against Djokovic showed how ready he is. He stayed calm, made fewer mistakes, and won in straight sets. Now he wants to beat Alcaraz and finally win Wimbledon.

What Their Past Matches Tell Us

Alcaraz and Sinner have played 12 times, and Alcaraz has won 8 of those. Sinner actually won a few of their early matches, including their first Wimbledon match in 2022. But since last year, it’s been all Alcaraz.

In Grand Slam matches, Alcaraz leads 4–1. Most of their matches go to 3 or even 5 sets, which shows how close they are in skill.

Here are the last five matches between them:

French Open 2025 Final – Alcaraz won in 5 sets

Rome 2025 Final – Alcaraz won in 2 sets

Beijing 2024 Final – Alcaraz won in 3 sets

French Open 2024 Semi-final – Alcaraz won in 5 sets

Indian Wells 2024 Semi-final – Alcaraz won in 3 sets

