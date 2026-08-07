Who Won The Allan Border Medal 2026? Australia Opener Becomes Fifth Player to Achieve Rare Consecutive Feat

Explosive Australian batting star Travis Head has sneaked home the Allan Border Medal for the second consecutive time as he won the accolade in a close battle with keeper-batter Alex Carey. With 153 votes to his name, Head beat Carey by one vote, thereby becoming the fifth Aussie men’s cricketer to take the medal home.

Who are the other Australian cricketers to win back-to-back Allan Border medals?

The left-handed batter has joined the dashing David Warner, ex-Australian captains Michael Clarke and Ricky Ponting and the dynamic Shane Watson to win back-to-back Allan Border Medals. Warner, a lynchpin of Australia’s success in the last decade won it in 2016 and 2017. Clarke and Ponting, both of who ushered the national team to some unparalleled success, achieved in 2012, 2013 and 2006, 2007, respectively. Meanwhile, Watson accomplished the feat in 2010 and 2011.

As for Head, his standout effort was the 4-1 thumping of England in the Ashes series. With the South Australian moving to the opening spot midway through the first Test, it proved to be a masterstroke as Head finished the series with 629 runs, including three centuries, headlined by a quick-fire 123 at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The southapw’s highest score in the series was 170, hitting that score in the third Test at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. Furthermore, a whirlwind 142 against South Africa in an ODI in McKay marked a fourth in the 2025-26 season. Head has also joined teammates Steve Smith and Nathan Lyon in winning the accolade multiple times.

Mitchell Starc won the ‘Shane Warne Men’s Test Player of the Year’ award with 25 votes. Tim David and Mitchell Marsh earned the award for the T20I Player of the Year and the ODI Player of the Year awards, respectively. In the women’s division, Annabel Sutherland won the Belinda Clark Medal.

What did Travis Head say on winning the Allan Border Medal?

While Head expressed his honour at achieving the accolade, the 32-year-old quickly turned his attention at the prospect of winning in India and England next year along with retaining their World Cup title. He stated, as quoted by cricket.com.au:

“(I felt) very privileged and honoured to have ‘AB’ (Border) in the room; that’s the difference (from last year’s presentation in Sri Lanka), is having him there to present it. To think that I’ve got two medals and my kids can look at them and I can tell them (about it) in 20 years’ time is pretty cool. To have both India and England series in there (for both medals) is cool. To win an Ashes series is incredible and to have an opportunity to maybe win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy away, to win an Ashes away and to win (an ODI) World Cup away in South Africa later next year, that’s all I’m solely worried about.”

Australia will return to the field on August 13 against Bangladesh in the first of the two Tests in Darwin.