Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Live Tv
Who Won Yesterday’s IPL Match? RCB vs LSG 2025 Winner, Full Scorecard, Awards & Playoff Details

In a high-octane clash at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pulled off their highest successful run chase in IPL history to defeat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 6 wickets in the final group stage match of IPL 2025. Chasing a massive 228-run target, RCB crossed the finish line in just 18.4 overs, finishing […]

Who Won Yesterday’s IPL Match? RCB vs LSG 2025 Winner, Full Scorecard, Awards & Playoff Details


In a high-octane clash at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pulled off their highest successful run chase in IPL history to defeat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 6 wickets in the final group stage match of IPL 2025. Chasing a massive 228-run target, RCB crossed the finish line in just 18.4 overs, finishing at 230/4, and booked their place in Qualifier 1 against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

The match was dominated early on by LSG captain Rishabh Pant, who played one of the finest innings of the season with an unbeaten 118 off 61 balls, including 11 fours and 8 sixes. He was well supported by Mitchell Marsh, who smashed 67 off 37 deliveries. The pair stitched together a crucial 152-run partnership, helping LSG post a daunting 227/3 in their 20 overs.

But RCB had other plans. Opening the chase, Virat Kohli provided a solid foundation with 54 off 30 balls, keeping the required rate in check. However, the middle overs saw a slight dip with wickets falling at regular intervals.

The turning point came with the arrival of Jitesh Sharma and Mayank Agarwal, who delivered a match-winning 107-run unbeaten partnership. Sharma was in unstoppable form, hammering 85 off just 33 balls at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 257.58. Agarwal calmly anchored the other end with 41 off 23 deliveries. Together, they guided RCB to victory with eight balls to spare, achieving one of the most thrilling chases in IPL history.

This chase now stands as the third-highest successful chase in IPL history and RCB’s best-ever run pursuit in the tournament.

LSG vs RCB – Brief Scorecard:

Lucknow Super Giants: 227/3 (20 overs)

  • Rishabh Pant: 118* (61)

  • Mitchell Marsh: 67 (37)

  • Nuwan Thushara: 1/26

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 230/4 (18.4 overs)

  • Jitesh Sharma: 85* (33)

  • Virat Kohli: 54 (30)

  • Mayank Agarwal: 41* (23)

  • Will O’Rourke: 2/43

Result: RCB won by 6 wickets

Award Winners – LSG vs RCB IPL 2025:

  • Player of the Match: Jitesh Sharma

  • Curvv Super Striker: Jitesh Sharma – SR: 257.58

  • Fantasy Player of the Match: Jitesh Sharma

  • Most Fours: Rishabh Pant – 11

  • Most Sixes: Rishabh Pant – 8

  • Most Dot Balls: Nuwan Thushara – 10

IPL 2025 Playoff Line-Up:

  • Qualifier 1: RCB vs PBKS – Thursday, May 29

  • Eliminator: GT vs MI – Friday, May 30

RCB’s thrilling win not only etched a new record in their franchise history but also ensured momentum heading into the playoffs. With form peaking at the right time, all eyes now turn to their next challenge in Qualifier 1.

