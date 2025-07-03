Who’s The ‘Jija’ And ‘Bhabhi’ In Team India? Gautam Gambhir Respond To Kapil Sharma, Watch

The famous comedy show – The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show recently hosted the cricket players of team India. This episode was shot just ahead the team depatred to England for the Test series.

However, a promo video of the episode has gone viral, where in a humorous exchange Kapil asked who is the jija in the team? (brother-in-law) someone who constantly complains. Rishabh Pant and Yuzvendra Chahal immediately named veteran pacer Mohammed Shami. Gautam Gambhir added to the fun by saying, “Our jija hasn’t come home in two years,” which sent everyone on the set into laughter. The playful jab came amid Shami’s absence from the ongoing Test tour due to an injury. The banter highlighted the camaraderie among players despite Shami missing recent team action.

Hassi hogi boundary-paar with these cricket superstars 🏏 Ab har Funnyvaar, badhega humara parivaar. Watch the new episode with the cricketing legends Gautam Gambhir, Yuzi Chahal, Rishabh Pant, and Abhishek Sharma on The Great Indian Kapil Show, this Funnyvaar, at 8 pm, only on… pic.twitter.com/ygyH8wg9V5 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 2, 2025

Mohammed Shami Remains Absent Due to Injury

Mohammed Shami has remained out of India’s Test squad since his last appearance against Australia in 2023, where he took four wickets. A persistent injury sidelined him from further participation, and he failed to impress in IPL 2025, affecting his chances of a recall. While the team continues the England tour without him, Shami remains a popular name in the dressing room, as seen in the recent promo. His teammates continue to include him in conversations, often recalling his contributions and personality traits, as showcased during the episode.

Who’s the ‘Bhabhi’ in Team India?

Kapil Sharma continued the fun by asking who fits the role of “bhabhi” (sister-in-law) in the team someone who gossips frequently. Abhishek Sharma dodged the question, saying he was too new to make such observations. Rishabh Pant responded, “You are asking me to share all the gossips,” prompting more laughter. The episode promises to reveal more fun details from inside the Indian dressing room. The promo teases entertaining insights and comic exchanges among players, offering viewers a break from the intense cricketing action currently underway in England.

Must Read: Virat Kohli Skipped From The List Of World Best Test XI, Check The Entire Team