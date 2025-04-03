Who’s the Mysterious Sophie Shine? Shikhar Dhawan’s Blunt Admission Sparks Dating Rumours!

Speculation about Dhawan’s romantic involvement surfaced when he was spotted alongside a mystery woman during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan seems to have turned a new chapter in his love life. Speculation about Dhawan’s romantic involvement surfaced when he was spotted alongside a mystery woman during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The two were seen sitting together in the stands at the Dubai International Stadium, watching India’s opening group match against Bangladesh.

Sophie Shine: The Woman Behind the Headlines

As pictures of the duo went viral, the woman was soon identified as Sophie Shine, an Irish product consultant.

View this post on Instagram Advertisement · Scroll to continue A post shared by Soph (@sophieshine93)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soph (@sophieshine93)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soph (@sophieshine93)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soph (@sophieshine93)

Fueling the rumors further, Dhawan recently addressed the topic in a public event. While initially reluctant to divulge details, he didn’t shy away from giving a few hints about his relationship status.

“Yes, I have moved on. I wouldn’t say I was unlucky in love—rather, my choices came from inexperience. But now, I have experience, and that will come in handy. It was a learning curve for me,” Dhawan said.

When asked if he was ready for love again, he cheekily responded, “I am always in love!”

Dhawan also displayed his signature wit when pressed about his rumored ladylove. “See, I know how to dodge bouncers in cricket, and I know you’re throwing one at me now. But I won’t get caught,” he said with a smile.

“I will not take any name. But the most beautiful girl in the room is my girlfriend. Now you can figure it out,” he added.

Engagement Rumors and Social Media Clues

Sophie Shine recently posted a picture on Instagram showcasing a diamond ring, sending social media into a frenzy. Fans were quick to speculate whether Dhawan played a part in the engagement rumors.

Adding to the buzz, the cricketer follows Sophie Shine on Instagram, fueling further speculation. The pair has been seen together on multiple occasions, including a reported sighting at an airport in November 2024.

Dhawan’s Past Marriage and Custody Battle

Following his divorce from Ayesha Mukerji in October 2023, Dhawan has been open about his desire to maintain a connection with his son, Zoraver. However, after losing custody, he faced challenges in securing consistent contact. Initially permitted only occasional video calls, reports suggest that his ex-wife Ayesha opposed even this arrangement.

As Dhawan continues to make headlines both on and off the field, fans remain eager to see whether Sophie Shine is truly the new love in his life.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma Under Scanner: Mumbai Indians Star Urged To Revamp Approach After String Of IPL 2025 Failures