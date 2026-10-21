Why Are AC Milan Fans Boycotting the Serie A Clash Against Udinese? Unique Ticket Reason Revealed

AC Milan fans are set to boycott their team’s upcoming Serie A clash against Udinese on October 25, 2026, protesting against what they consider excessive away-ticket prices. The organised supporters’ group Curva Sud Milano has announced that it will not travel to Udine, with the cost of admission becoming the centre of a growing dispute in Italian football.

The protest has received significant backing from AC Milan, who released an official statement on October 21 supporting their supporters and calling for fairer ticket pricing across Serie A. The club has also outlined possible measures to challenge teams that charge visiting fans disproportionately high prices.

Why Are AC Milan Fans Boycotting Udinese?

What is the purpose of the boycott? The main purpose of the boycott is the 65 paid for tickets in the away end of the fixture held at Udinese’s Bluenergy Stadium. Curva Sud Milano feel visiting supporters are being exploited, mostly when fans of other clubs have paid a lot less for similar away tickets.

The supporters’ group has reasoned that there is no reason to charge more for tickets based on the appeal or size of the visiting club’s travelling support. In its eyes, an imbalance exists in demanding that Milan supporters pay higher prices by allowing them to fill away areas.

Another issue raised by the protest is the costs of supporting your team on the road: travel, motorway tolls, petrol, and accommodation. These additional costs can make away games more and more costly for fans who regularly go all over Italy to support their team.

Fans of the Italian giants have long complained about the cost of away tickets. The new boycott has to do with the evolving debate over how affordable and equally fans are treated.

AC Milan Back Supporters and Propose Unique Ticket Policy

What is the purpose of the boycott? The main purpose of the boycott is the 65 paid for tickets in the away end of the fixture held at Udinese’s Bluenergy Stadium. Curva Sud Milano feel visiting supporters are being exploited, mostly when fans of other clubs have paid a lot less for similar away tickets.

The supporters’ group has reasoned that there is no reason to charge more for tickets based on the appeal or size of the visiting club’s travelling support. In its eyes, an imbalance exists in demanding that Milan supporters pay higher prices by allowing them to fill away areas.

Another issue raised by the protest is the costs of supporting your team on the road: travel, motorway tolls, petrol, and accommodation. These additional costs can make away games more and more costly for fans who regularly go all over Italy to support their team.

Fans of the Italian giants have long complained about the cost of away tickets. The new boycott has to do with the evolving debate over how affordable and equally fans are treated.