Why Are Cole Palmer And Other Premier League Stars Pulling Out of England’s Squad For Nations League 2026? Reason Revealed

England Squad Nations League 2026: Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel has suffered an early blow ahead of England’s UEFA Nations League campaign with a number of PL stars dropping out of the squad.

Cole Palmer Pulls Out of England’s Nations League 2026 Squad

The most high-profile absentee on the list is Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer. The 24-year-old has reportedly withdrawn from the England squad due to a muscular injury, although other outlets have claimed that load management was also part of the mix. Palmer has started the 2026-27 campaign strongly, with four goals and two assists in seven games for the Blues.

Palmer was overlooked by England for the 2026 FIFA World Cup squads but Tuchel called him back to play. Palmer’s return yet has been put off as Chelsea want to be cautious with his fitness following injury problems last term.

Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo Join Palmer

The Chelsea forward is not the only player who will be absent for the upcoming Nations League games. Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo are also reportedly battling injuries. Per records from Insidenhs, Rashford is reportedly suffering from a hip problem and Mainoo’s injury has not been specified.

Why England Players Are Pulling Out of Nations League 2026 Squad

England also lacked others due to injury. Several players had been excluded beforehand from the newest Tuchel squad for fitness-related reasons, underscoring the bodily toll of a busy soccer schedule.

A further reason for this is the nature of this international window. After the 2026 World Cup, FIFA combined the usual September and October breaks into one three-week window. That means England will play four Nations League games in under two weeks.

With Palmer ruled out, Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White is expected to be called up as his replacement. The midfielder has impressed at club level and could now get an opportunity to prove his worth to Tuchel.

England to Face World Champions Spain

England kick off their Nations League campaign against world champions Spain at Wembley on September 26, before taking on Czech Republic and Croatia during the international break. Although missing out, there is still a good, quality squad for Tuchel, but not having as many of the Premier League stars in the team has taken the options away for England before a tough run of fixtures.

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