After suffering a shocking run of four defeats, Arsene Wenger’s men have broken the deadlock and turned around their fortunes by registering three consecutive emphatic wins lately. What makes this run sweeter is Arsenal’s clinching of quarterfinal berth in Europa League at the expense of AC Milan. With the recent palliating victory at Emirates against the Rossoneri, Arsenal supporters have once again gone soft on the club’s longest-serving manager and still see him as the man who can bring back the lost glory. But has it always been Wenger’s fault entirely?

The North London club saw a string of horrendous defeats, especially the FA Cup exit and Carabao Cup humbling in February and there were growing calls of ‘Wenger Out’ even from the most ardent of the loyalists. Wenger has reiterated his undying love for the club time and again but unfortunately, that is simply not enough as Arsenal has failed to land any significant silverware in the past decade. To add to the misery of supporters, the club is headed to finish out of top four for the second consecutive season.

Former Gunners star Paul Merson earlier said that Arsenal are a £500 million, four-year, multiple manager project away from recovery but that is not entirely true. Arsenal is not a phoenix like Manchester City or Chelsea, which spent decades in mediocrity but saw their fortunes changed after takeovers by billionaire owners. The Emirates outfit has always been the absolute contender for the Premier League while participating in the Champions League for 20 consecutive years.

It was Arsene Wenger that made the club what it is today. Executing low-budget signings and turning them into world class players, seeing an exodus of a string of prodigious players, moving from Highbury to Emirates, helping the club owners overcome a deficit of more than £800 million, and what not. The French manager has seen everything in his two-decade stint at Arsenal. The main catalyst in Arsenal’s failures over the years is the owner Stan Kroenke who is unwilling to loosen the purse strings.

Why Sir Alex Ferguson conquered the Premier League with such ease? It was made a reality because he knew the league like none other during his time. The same goes for Arsene Wenger. No contemporary manager boasts the English league experience like the Frenchman. He has all the right ingredients to lead the Gunners to glory but what he direly needs is the financial backing from the board.

Every club that intends to compete for the top honours is making a host of signings every season at the expense of a ridiculous amount of money. But Arsenal is always left out in the transfer market tussle because Stan Kroenke is refusing to shell out that kind of money. Imagine the French coach managing Manchester City or Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain; he will be unstoppable with those resources. Wenger has been improvising ever since the switching of stadiums in 2006 but it is just not enough as the manager needs financial backing from the owner more than ever.

