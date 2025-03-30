Why CSK Drop Sam Curran, Deepak Hooda For Rajasthan Royals Clash; Included Jamie Overton, Vijay Shankar

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have dropped Sam Curran and Deepak Hooda for their IPL 2024 clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR), bringing in Jamie Overton and Vijay Shankar.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have made two key changes to their playing XI for their clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati, on Sunday. The team has dropped all-rounders Sam Curran and Deepak Hooda, bringing in English bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton and Indian international Vijay Shankar as replacements.

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad announced the changes at the toss, where he opted to bowl first. The skipper did not mention any injuries, indicating that the changes were tactical. Both Curran and Hooda underperformed in CSK’s previous match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, leading to their omission from this game.

“We will bowl first,” Gaikwad said. “Looks like a good wicket, better than the last game played here, so we’ll look to chase. It was a quick turnaround, very little time for us, but that’s how the IPL is. We have come here for the first time as a franchise, and it’s good to see all the love we’ve got. Two changes—Jamie Overton comes in for Sam Curran, and Vijay Shankar replaces Deepak Hooda.”

Rajasthan Royals Stick to Winning Combination

Rajasthan Royals, led by Riyan Parag, have not made any changes to their playing XI. They continue to rely on their strategy of six specialist batters with Shubham Dubey available as an Impact Player option.

“Would’ve done the same (bowl first) as well,” said Parag, who is playing in his hometown. “It’s a surreal feeling to play in front of all these people. We’ve done well in bits, but it’s about coming together and putting up a collective performance. Same team for us.”

CSK and RR Playing XIs for the Match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Playing XI:

Rachin Ravindra

Rahul Tripathi

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C)

Vijay Shankar

Ravindra Jadeja

MS Dhoni (WK)

Ravichandran Ashwin

Jamie Overton

Noor Ahmad

Khaleel Ahmed

Matheesha Pathirana

Impact Players: Shivam Dube, Mukesh Choudhary, Devon Conway, Shaik Rasheed, Sam Curran

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Playing XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Sanju Samson

Nitish Rana

Riyan Parag (C)

Dhruv Jurel (WK)

Shimron Hetmyer

Wanindu Hasaranga

Jofra Archer

Maheesh Theekshana

Sandeep Sharma

Tushar Deshpande

CSK will aim to bounce back from their recent loss, while RR looks to continue their momentum in the IPL 2024 season.

