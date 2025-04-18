Home
Friday, April 18, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  Why DC Supports Jake Fraser-McGurk Over Faf du Plessis? Coach Reveals The Reason

Why DC Supports Jake Fraser-McGurk Over Faf du Plessis? Coach Reveals The Reason

Despite Jake Fraser-McGurk’s quiet run with the bat this season, Delhi Capitals coach Hemang Badani has thrown his weight behind the young opener, emphasizing his potential to deliver in key moments.

Why DC Supports Jake Fraser-McGurk Over Faf du Plessis? Coach Reveals The Reason

Why DC Supports Jake Fraser-McGurk Over Faf du Plessis? Coach Reveals The Reason


Despite Jake Fraser-McGurk’s quiet run with the bat this season, Delhi Capitals coach Hemang Badani has thrown his weight behind the young opener, emphasizing his potential to deliver in key moments. Meanwhile, questions around Faf du Plessis’ return remain unanswered ahead of the crucial clash against Gujarat Titans on Saturday.

Fraser-McGurk Still Trusted to Spark at the Top

Fraser-McGurk has managed just 55 runs across six appearances this IPL season, a stark contrast to his explosive 2024 campaign where he racked up 330 runs and notched four half-centuries in nine matches.

However, Badani believes Fraser-McGurk’s ability to shift momentum early in the innings makes him a vital asset.

“He (Fraser-McGurk) is someone who gives us massive starts and someone who we believe is a match winner. Yes, the numbers this year haven’t been his best compared to last year but we as a side believe that he is someone who is likely to be a player who can always come good for us at any given time.”

DC’s success so far—five wins in six games—has given them the breathing room to persist with Fraser-McGurk at the top.

“It (Fraser-McGurk’s presence in the XI) also gives us the freedom to keep having him in the side because of our position at the moment with five wins in six games; it just gives us the cushion to have someone like him in the XI and if he fires it’s happy days for us,” Badani explained.

Faf du Plessis’ Return Still Uncertain

Faf du Plessis has not featured for DC since April 10, following an injury during their away fixture against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The team has not disclosed the specifics of his injury.

Badani remained tight-lipped when asked about Du Plessis’ availability.

“I genuinely cannot give you anything with regards to team mix up, whether he (Du Plessis) is ready or not, we will have to wait and see tomorrow,” he stated.

Team Spirit High in the Capitals Camp

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Du Plessis and the inconsistent form of Fraser-McGurk, the mood within the Delhi Capitals camp remains upbeat.

“So far, we have had five good days, so sitting here, I am quite happy with the results that we have achieved. We are all happy, there is quite a bit of fun, banter, laughter in the side, we are all enjoying each other’s company,” Badani shared.

With a well-performing squad and team chemistry at an all-time high, Delhi Capitals seem prepared to take bold calls as they continue their strong run in IPL 2025.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma Emotional On Stand After Him At Wankhede: ‘You Never Know How Long You’ll Play’

 

