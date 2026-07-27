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Home > Sports News > Why Did Andrea Pirlo Opt Out Of Italy Football Team Managerial Job? Explained

Why Did Andrea Pirlo Opt Out Of Italy Football Team Managerial Job? Explained

Why did Andrea Pirlo opt out of the Italy job? Read how political fallout and controversy over his Fonbet deal ended his candidacy for Azzurri manager.

Why Did Andrea Pirlo Opt Out Of Italy Football Team Managerial Job Reason? Explained. Photo X
Why Did Andrea Pirlo Opt Out Of Italy Football Team Managerial Job Reason? Explained. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Mon 2026-07-27 23:02 IST

Italian football legend Andrea Pirlo has officially ended his candidacy for the vacant Italy national team head coach position following intense political and public backlash surrounding his commercial ties to a Russian betting company.

The 2006 World Cup winner was considered a front-runner by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) technical director Paolo Maldini. However, growing scrutiny over Pirlo’s ambassadorial role with Russian bookmaker Fonbet ultimately unraveled his potential appointment.

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The Commercial Controversy Behind the Collapse

Pirlo’s candidacy drew sharp criticism from FIGC officials and Italian lawmakers after details surfaced regarding his ambassadorial deal signed with Fonbet in October. Opposition mounted further following Pirlo’s appearance alongside former international teammate Marco Materazzi at an event organized at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium.

Several politicians argued that the head coach of the national side could not hold commercial commitments that conflicted with Italy’s diplomatic positions. Facing potential legal challenges and institutional opposition, the federation informed Pirlo that his nomination would not proceed.

Pirlo Speaks Out: “Bitter Debate”

Breaking his silence via a statement on social media, the 47-year-old manager expressed his disappointment while clarifying his side of the situation.

“Over the past few days, I have watched with great bitterness the debate that has developed around my name and the possibility of taking on the role of Head Coach of the Italian national team,” Pirlo stated. “To assign a political meaning to that collaboration is to attribute to me beliefs that I have never expressed and that do not belong to me.”

What Lies Ahead for the Azzurri?

Italy continues its search for a high-profile manager to rebuild the national team following failed qualification campaigns. With top targets Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola turning down approaches, FIGC officials have reportedly turned their attention toward former Azzurri bosses Roberto Mancini and Antonio Conte to take charge ahead of qualifying campaigns. 

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Why Did Andrea Pirlo Opt Out Of Italy Football Team Managerial Job? Explained
Tags: andrea pirlo fonbet controversyandrea pirlo italy head coachfigc paolo maldiniitaly national team managerwhy andrea pirlo opted out italy job

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Why Did Andrea Pirlo Opt Out Of Italy Football Team Managerial Job? Explained

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Why Did Andrea Pirlo Opt Out Of Italy Football Team Managerial Job? Explained
Why Did Andrea Pirlo Opt Out Of Italy Football Team Managerial Job? Explained
Why Did Andrea Pirlo Opt Out Of Italy Football Team Managerial Job? Explained
Why Did Andrea Pirlo Opt Out Of Italy Football Team Managerial Job? Explained

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