Why Did BCCI Choose Karun Nair Over Sarfaraz Khan For England Test Series? Agarkar Explains

Karun Nair returns to India’s Test squad after six years for the England series starting May 24, 2025, while Sarfaraz Khan is controversially dropped despite strong performances and improved fitness.

Karun Nair has made a stunning comeback to India’s Test squad for the first time since 2018, marking a significant moment in his cricketing journey. The veteran Karnataka batter has been named in India’s 18-man squad for the high-stakes five-Test series against England, starting May 24, 2025.

However, Sarfaraz Khan, who made his Test debut earlier this year, finds himself on the sidelines—a decision that has sparked debate across the cricketing spectrum.

Karun’s Redemption Story

Karun Nair, 33, has been knocking on the selectors’ doors with a prolific run in domestic and county cricket. Representing Vidarbha in the 2023–24 Ranji Trophy, he scored 863 runs from 16 innings at an impressive average of 53.93, including four centuries and two fifties. His performance was key in helping Vidarbha clinch the title.

He was also the top scorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024–25, amassing 779 runs in eight innings at a staggering average of 389.50 with five hundreds, making a compelling case for national selection. Furthermore, Nair sharpened his skills abroad, playing County cricket for Northamptonshire, where he notably struck a double century against Glamorgan.

Sarfaraz Khan Left Out Despite Century on Debut

Sarfaraz Khan, who debuted in early 2024 against England, scored 371 runs in six Tests at an average close to 40, including a brilliant century in the series opener against New Zealand. But a dip in form in the remaining matches and India’s 0–3 series loss cost him his place.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar, addressing the media after the squad announcement, admitted the decision was difficult:

“It’s fair on somebody, it’s unfair on someone else. At the moment, Karun has scored heaps of runs. He’s played a bit of county cricket,” said Agarkar.

Kohli’s Retirement Opens the Door

The retirement of Virat Kohli from Test cricket on May 12 created a crucial vacancy in the middle order. Agarkar noted the importance of adding a seasoned player like Karun Nair to fill the experience gap. “With Virat not there, clearly we’re lacking a bit of experience. We felt his [Karun’s] experience could help,” he said.

Sarfaraz’s Hard Work Goes Unrewarded

Sarfaraz, 26, had shed 10kg in the off-season to improve his fitness and prepare for the England tour. With no IPL 2025 participation, he was laser-focused on securing a Test spot. His omission, despite visible dedication, has left fans and former players questioning the selection logic.

Looking Ahead

With India preparing for a challenging English tour, Karun Nair’s inclusion signals a return to experience and form-based selection, while Sarfaraz Khan’s exclusion is a harsh reminder of the brutal competition in Indian cricket.