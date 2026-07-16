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Home > Sports News > Why Did Chelsea Delete Enzo Fernandez’s Argentina Goal Post After FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal Win Over England?

Why Did Chelsea Delete Enzo Fernandez’s Argentina Goal Post After FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal Win Over England?

Chelsea deleted a social media post celebrating Enzo Fernandez's equaliser in Argentina's 2-1 FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal victory over England after it triggered a wave of criticism from supporters. Many fans questioned why an English club was celebrating a goal that knocked England out of the tournament, prompting Chelsea to remove the post. Fernandez's strike helped Argentina book a place in the World Cup final against Spain.

Enzo Fernandez scored the equalising goal for Argentina against England. Image Credit: AFP
Enzo Fernandez scored the equalising goal for Argentina against England. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-07-16 15:23 IST

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is truly in its business end as the final approaches. Argentina defeated Spain 2-1 with a huge comeback win to book their place in the summit clash against Spain, who reached there by defeating France. To make things interesting, Enzo Fernandez scored the equalising goal for the defending champions against England, which prompted his club, Chelsea, to put up a social media post. However, the London club received massive backlash and was forced to delete the post. 

Chelsea forced to delete Enzo Fernandez post



Chelsea were forced to delete a post featuring Enzo Fernandez across their social media platforms when he scored the equalising goal against England. The Argentine, who represents the London club, scored in the 85th minute to level the score before Lautaro Martinez scored in the second minute of injury time to win the clash for his team. 

Chelsea made a post which they later had to delete after receiving backlash from local fans. With Fernandez scoring against the Three Lions, local fans and even supporters of Chelsea went after the club. Fans called it a disgraceful post, coming from a club that plays in the Premier League (First Division in England).

The original post featured a photo of Fernandez celebrating his equalising goal, which was captioned by Chelsea with his name and an explosion emoji. 

Why did Chelsea remove Enzo Fernandez’s goal social media post?

Chelsea removed the post they had made to celebrate Enzo Fernandez’s goal after receiving online criticism and backlash from fans. Given the popularity of the club in England, their post celebrating a goal that led to Three Lions being eliminated came a bit strange. While it was intended as a support post for their player, the London club attracted backlash from local fans and supporters. 

Will Chelsea sell Enzo Fernandez?

The midfielder has been among the headlines in recent times after speculation of a move to Real Madrid in April, for which he served a two-game suspension. Los Blancos then made a statement that they have not approached the Argentine midfielder for a move to the Spanish capital. Recently, these rumours were put further to rest after Chelsea’s new manager, Xabi Alonso, announced that Enzo was in his plans for the future. 

Spain vs Argentina in FIFA World Cup 2026 Final

Following their 2-1 comeback win against England, the Lionel Messi-led side will now face Spain in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 as they aim to win back-to-back titles. Meanwhile, Spain won 2-0 against France to reach their first final since winning the trophy in 2010. 

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi’s Argentina Face Possible FIFA Sanctions Over Falklands Islands Banner

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Why Did Chelsea Delete Enzo Fernandez’s Argentina Goal Post After FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal Win Over England?
Why Did Chelsea Delete Enzo Fernandez’s Argentina Goal Post After FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal Win Over England?
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Why Did Chelsea Delete Enzo Fernandez’s Argentina Goal Post After FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal Win Over England?

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