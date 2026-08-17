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Home > Sports News > Why Did Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Choose a Private Home Wedding? The Real Reason Behind Their Intimate Ceremony

Why Did Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Choose a Private Home Wedding? The Real Reason Behind Their Intimate Ceremony

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez shocked fans by choosing an intimate Madeira wedding at home instead of a lavish celebrity ceremony. Georgina revealed the emotional reason behind the private vows, while Ronaldo also hinted that the current Al Nassr season could be his last.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's private wedding took place in their home in Madeira. Image Credit: X (Screengrab)
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's private wedding took place in their home in Madeira. Image Credit: X (Screengrab)

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-08-17 12:55 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo Wedding: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez certainly surprised many when they chose to marry in an intimate event at their home in Madeira. The Portuguese football legend, who has hinted at possibly retiring from the sport following the current season, tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend on the 11th of August in a private ceremony. The low-key event was only attended by four witnesses and the couple’s five children. Notably, Ronaldo’s mother and siblings were not present at the wedding. The first images of their wedding have been released, showing an intimate affair. Georgina revealed reasons behind choosing an intimate wedding in a recent interview.

Why Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Married at Home?

In an interview with Vogue, Georgina talked about the decision to have a private wedding instead og a grand affair. When thinking about celebrities getting married, the idea of having an intimate wedding is the last thought in people’s heads. However, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez’s wedding was anything but a grand event that many would have expected. Speaking on the reasons behind the move, Georgina said, “I dreamt of the biggest castle, the biggest carriage, the longest dress, a crown full of diamonds. And now I’m saying: no. I want something intimate, with my partner and our children, at home. Because castles, houses, islands, horses, cars: we have all of that within reach every day. But something intimate, that’s more unusual for us.”

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The reason to have the ceremony in their living room was pretty unique. In her interview, Rodriguez talked about how the room in their home holds a special place for the couple. She said, “We’ve chosen to do it in the living room of our house here, where we have breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and where we live the reality of our lives. In 30 years’ time, I want the children to think, ‘Something wonderful happened at this table, the wedding vows of our parents.'”

Will Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Have a Second Wedding?

Rodriguez also hinted towards having a bigger wedding where their family members, along with other guests, probably notable footballers could attend the affair as well. The 32-year-old said, “In the future, we will have a big wedding, so we can celebrate with family and friends.”

Cristiano Ronaldo Hints at Possible Retirement From Football

On the football field, Cristiano Ronaldo dropped a major update on his future. The 41-year-old veteran, after returning to Al Nassr, talked about how the ongoing season could be his final one. The Portuguese footballer recently announced that the FIFA World Cup 2026 was his final international appearance in a major tournament. Meanwhile, Ronaldo is only 24 goals away from hitting the 1000-goal milestone and would have his eyes set on it before he decides to step away from the sport. 

Also Read: Jamal Musiala Collapses: Bayern Munich Star Receives Medical All-Clear After Scare vs RB Leipzig — WATCH VIDEO

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Why Did Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Choose a Private Home Wedding? The Real Reason Behind Their Intimate Ceremony
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Why Did Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Choose a Private Home Wedding? The Real Reason Behind Their Intimate Ceremony

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Why Did Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Choose a Private Home Wedding? The Real Reason Behind Their Intimate Ceremony
Why Did Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Choose a Private Home Wedding? The Real Reason Behind Their Intimate Ceremony
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