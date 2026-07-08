Why Did Egypt Coach Hossam Hassan Cross His Arms To Make An ‘X’ Symbol During Argentina vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16 Match? Here’s Why

Football fans globally were left bewildered during the explosive closing stages of Tuesday’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 thriller in Atlanta. As Enzo Fernandez headed home a dramatic 92nd-minute winner to seal Argentina’s 3-2 comeback, Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan reacted furiously on the touchline. He stood squarely in front of the technical area and crossed his arms firmly across his chest to form a highly visible ‘X’ symbol.

The unorthodox gesture immediately resulted in a yellow card from French referee Francois Letexier, leaving commentators and social media scrambling to understand the tactical or political intent behind the Pharaohs boss’s actions.

Weaponizing FIFA’s Anti-Racism Protocol

The explanation behind the ‘X’ symbol lies directly within FIFA’s recently implemented regulatory framework. Crucially, the gesture of crossing the wrists or arms over the chest is the official, FIFA-backed global protocol designed for players and coaches to explicitly alert officiating crews of a racist incident occurring on the pitch or from the stands. By performing this specific action, an individual initiates a multi-step anti-discrimination procedure that can lead to matches being temporarily paused or entirely abandoned.

However, post-match indicators and tactical reports suggest Hassan was not reporting a racial incident. Instead, the Egypt coach strategically weaponized the highly protected protocol as an extreme, sarcastic demonstration against what he perceived as a systemic, unfair breakdown of fair play and officiating integrity.

Exploding Over Controversial Refereeing

Hassan’s frustration boiled over due to an intense sequence of unreviewed refereeing decisions. Moments before Fernández scored Argentina’s winner, Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah appeared to be brought down inside the Argentine penalty box. Play was waved on, allowing Argentina to instantly execute a devastating transitional counter-attack that resulted in the decisive goal.

Furthermore, earlier VAR interventions had already disallowed a goal for Egypt’s Mostafa Ziko, while a visible shirt-pull by Alexis Mac Allister on Hamdy Fathy went completely unpunished. Ziko later scored for the Africans but they couldn’t hold onto their lead.

During a heated post-match press conference, Hassan didn’t address the specific gesture directly, but let loose a scathing monologue regarding the state of the tournament’s integrity:

“Life is unfair. The world is unfair. Okay, but why isn’t there any fairness in sports? I’m not convinced by this outcome and by the way things unfolded in this match. The referee is unfair… He’s wasting the effort of an entire nation. The cup is directed towards Argentina.”

While the ‘X’ sign successfully projected the manager’s utmost disgust on the global stage, it is highly anticipated to draw significant disciplinary scrutiny and potential financial sanctions from FIFA due to the misuse of an anti-discrimination protocol.