Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Why Did Gaza And Sudan Flags Appear At The Super Bowl Halftime Show?

During Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX halftime performance at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on February 9, 2025, a performer staged a protest by unfurling a flag symbolizing both Sudan and the Gaza Strip.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Why Did Gaza And Sudan Flags Appear At The Super Bowl Halftime Show?


During Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX halftime performance at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on February 9, 2025, a performer staged a protest by unfurling a flag symbolizing both Sudan and the Gaza Strip. The act, which highlighted two of the Middle East and Africa’s most devastating ongoing conflicts, prompted swift action from security personnel who detained the individual shortly after the incident.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Authorities have confirmed that the protestor will face a lifetime ban from attending NFL events. The company responsible for organizing the halftime show clarified that the protest was not part of the planned performance. The identity of the individual involved has not been disclosed.

Background on Gaza Conflict

The Gaza Strip, a densely populated Palestinian enclave bordered by Israel and Egypt, has long been a flashpoint of tension. The current conflict began in 2023 when Hamas, the militant group governing Gaza, launched a large-scale assault on Israel, killing over 1,000 people and taking hostages. In response, Israel initiated an intense air and ground campaign, resulting in over 47,000 Palestinian deaths.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Although a ceasefire was established in January 2025, concerns persist about its sustainability. The Gaza Strip remains central to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with Palestinians seeking the territory as part of a future state alongside East Jerusalem. Efforts to achieve a two-state solution remain fraught with challenges and international controversy.

Situation in Sudan

Sudan, located in East Africa, has been in turmoil since 2019 when a popular uprising ousted long-time dictator Omar al-Bashir. The fragile democratic transition was disrupted by a military coup in 2021, led by General Abdel-Fattah Burhan and General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

In 2023, conflict erupted between the RSF and Sudanese military, leading to the deaths of over 28,000 people and the displacement of millions. As famine devastates the nation, civilian casualties continue to rise. Recent military operations have seen Burhan’s forces regain critical territory. However, international observers warn that the humanitarian crisis shows no signs of abating.

Broader Cultural and Activist Responses

The protest during the Super Bowl halftime show is part of a larger movement drawing attention to the crises in Gaza and Sudan. In August 2024, rapper Macklemore canceled a concert in Dubai, citing the UAE’s alleged support for the RSF and expressing solidarity with Palestinians. He dedicated a song to a young girl killed in Gaza, further amplifying the cause.

The Super Bowl protest underscores the growing intersection of activism and popular culture. While the incident was brief, it has ignited conversations about the ongoing atrocities in Gaza and Sudan, reminding the global audience of the power of peaceful protest to raise awareness.

Read More : Mary Kom, Leander Paes, And Saina Nehwal Appointed To Government’s New Sports Advisory Committee

Filed under

Super Bowl

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Activists Urge NMC To Implement Supreme Court Orders For NEET Aspirants With Disabilities

Activists Urge NMC To Implement Supreme Court Orders For NEET Aspirants With Disabilities

Meta Begins Global Layoffs Today: Over 3,600 Employees Affected

Meta Begins Global Layoffs Today: Over 3,600 Employees Affected

Unai Emery Praises New Signings Rashford And Asensio After Impressive Debuts For Aston Villa

Unai Emery Praises New Signings Rashford And Asensio After Impressive Debuts For Aston Villa

Trump’s Efforts To Dismantle USAID: A Controversial Shift After Support From Melania And Ivanka

Trump’s Efforts To Dismantle USAID: A Controversial Shift After Support From Melania And Ivanka

PM-Macron Meet: AI, IMEC And Nuclear Energy, What’s On Agenda?

PM-Macron Meet: AI, IMEC And Nuclear Energy, What’s On Agenda?

Entertainment

When Did Drake Date SZA? Full Relationship Timeline Explained As She Once Called It A ‘Childish Fling’

When Did Drake Date SZA? Full Relationship Timeline Explained As She Once Called It A

71.24 Diamond Carats, 1,600 Hours Of Craft Work: Priyanka Chopra’s Stunning Necklace For Brother’s Wedding Steals The Show

71.24 Diamond Carats, 1,600 Hours Of Craft Work: Priyanka Chopra’s Stunning Necklace For Brother’s Wedding

Are You Going To Die? Asked Saif Ali Khan’s Son Taimur When The Actor Got Stabbed With Knife Multiple Times

Are You Going To Die? Asked Saif Ali Khan’s Son Taimur When The Actor Got

Who Was Ajith Vijayan? Bangalore Days Actor Dies At 57

Who Was Ajith Vijayan? Bangalore Days Actor Dies At 57

Why Was Kendrick Lamar Not Paid Anything For His Viral Halftime Performance At Super Bowl 2025?

Why Was Kendrick Lamar Not Paid Anything For His Viral Halftime Performance At Super Bowl

Lifestyle

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox