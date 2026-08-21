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Home > Sports News > Why Did Jamal Musiala Collapse During Bayern Munich vs Heidenheim Match? Coach Vincent Kompany’s Massive Revelation

Why Did Jamal Musiala Collapse During Bayern Munich vs Heidenheim Match? Coach Vincent Kompany’s Massive Revelation

German football giant Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany has made a massive revelation on the reason behind Jamal Musiala's collapse during the friendly match against Heidenheim on August 18, Tuesday.

Why Did Jamal Musiala Collapse During Bayern Munich vs Heidenheim Match? Coach Vincent Kompany's Massive Revelation. (Image Credits: X)
Why Did Jamal Musiala Collapse During Bayern Munich vs Heidenheim Match? Coach Vincent Kompany's Massive Revelation. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-08-21 15:36 IST

German football giant Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany has made a massive revelation on the reason behind Jamal Musiala’s collapse during the friendly match against Heidenheim on August 18, Tuesday. With the 23-year-old going down after coming off the bench and needing medical attention for the reason, Kompany has disclosed the reason for the collapse.

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“With his treatment he changed some things” – Vincent Kompany on Jamal Musiala

The 23-year-old Germany ‌international went down six minutes after coming off the bench in Bayern’s 4-2 friendly win at Heidenheim on Tuesday and required medical attention before being assisted from the pitch.
He also collapsed ​during Bayern’s 3-1 friendly victory over RB Leipzig on Saturday.
Musiala said this ​week that he had been diagnosed with the disorder and that the ⁠episodes were “currently part of my everyday life”.
Speaking ahead of Bayern’s German Supercup match ​against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, Kompany moved to ease concerns about the player’s health.
“I ​spoke with Jamal, he said, ‘no problem, you can say it’. With his treatment he changed some things and that had some side effects. That is normal, that during ​treatment you try something else,” he told a press conference.
Bayern’s sporting director Max Eberl said the club were ​fully behind the player, who had wanted his condition to be make public.
Musiala will not be ‌in ⁠the squad for Saturday’s match, giving him time to adjust to his condition now being public knowledge.
“We’ve known about it the entire last season.  The players also knew about it. For us, it’s become part of everyday life. He changed something ​in his medication, ​which is why ⁠these situations became clear. We will give him all our support, have already done so, and will continue to do so. ​We’re doing this together,” Eberl said.
Kompany said Musiala, who has struggled to ​rediscover his ⁠best form after a serious injury in July 2025 sidelined him for six months, had made big strides and was ready to deliver.
“I am completely calm. I ⁠now expect ​the counter-attack from Jamal. I have the feeling ​that he now has all the means to deliver these answers. For me as a coach, I know ​he has taken a huge step forward,” Kompany said.
The 2025-26 Bundesliga season saw Bayern Munich clinch their 34th title.
(With inputs from Reuters)
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Why Did Jamal Musiala Collapse During Bayern Munich vs Heidenheim Match? Coach Vincent Kompany’s Massive Revelation
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Why Did Jamal Musiala Collapse During Bayern Munich vs Heidenheim Match? Coach Vincent Kompany’s Massive Revelation
Why Did Jamal Musiala Collapse During Bayern Munich vs Heidenheim Match? Coach Vincent Kompany’s Massive Revelation
Why Did Jamal Musiala Collapse During Bayern Munich vs Heidenheim Match? Coach Vincent Kompany’s Massive Revelation
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