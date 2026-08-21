Why Did Jamal Musiala Collapse During Bayern Munich vs Heidenheim Match? Coach Vincent Kompany’s Massive Revelation

German football giant Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany has made a massive revelation on the reason behind Jamal Musiala’s collapse during the friendly match against Heidenheim on August 18, Tuesday. With the 23-year-old going down after coming off the bench and needing medical attention for the reason, Kompany has disclosed the reason for the collapse.
“With his treatment he changed some things” – Vincent Kompany on Jamal Musiala
“I spoke with Jamal, he said, ‘no problem, you can say it’. With his treatment he changed some things and that had some side effects. That is normal, that during treatment you try something else,” he told a press conference.
“We’ve known about it the entire last season. The players also knew about it. For us, it’s become part of everyday life. He changed something in his medication, which is why these situations became clear. We will give him all our support, have already done so, and will continue to do so. We’re doing this together,” Eberl said.
“I am completely calm. I now expect the counter-attack from Jamal. I have the feeling that he now has all the means to deliver these answers. For me as a coach, I know he has taken a huge step forward,” Kompany said.