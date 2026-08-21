Why Did Jamal Musiala Collapse During Bayern Munich vs Heidenheim Match? Coach Vincent Kompany’s Massive Revelation

German football giant Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany has made a massive revelation on the reason behind Jamal Musiala’s collapse during the friendly match against Heidenheim on August 18, Tuesday. With the 23-year-old going down after coming off the bench and needing medical attention for the reason, Kompany has disclosed the reason for the collapse.

The 23-year-old Germany ‌international went down six minutes after coming off the bench in Bayern’s 4-2 friendly win at Heidenheim on Tuesday and required medical attention before being assisted from the pitch.

He also collapsed ​during Bayern’s 3-1 friendly victory over RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Musiala said this ​week that he had been diagnosed with the disorder and that the ⁠episodes were “currently part of my everyday life”.

Speaking ahead of Bayern’s German Supercup match ​against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, Kompany moved to ease concerns about the player’s health.

“I ​spoke with Jamal, he said, ‘no problem, you can say it’. With his treatment he changed some things and that had some side effects. That is normal, that during ​treatment you try something else,” he told a press conference.

Bayern’s sporting director Max Eberl said the club were ​fully behind the player, who had wanted his condition to be make public.