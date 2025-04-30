Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Why Did Kuldeep Yadav Slap Rinku Singh? KKR Issues Clarification By Calling Out Publications: Gehri Dosti Feat. Our Talented UP Boys

Why Did Kuldeep Yadav Slap Rinku Singh? KKR Issues Clarification By Calling Out Publications: Gehri Dosti Feat. Our Talented UP Boys

This light-hearted response from KKR attempted to remind fans of the camaraderie shared between the two Indian cricketers.

Why Did Kuldeep Yadav Slap Rinku Singh? KKR Issues Clarification By Calling Out Publications: Gehri Dosti Feat. Our Talented UP Boys

Kolkata Knight Riders issued a clarification on what transpired between Rinku Singh and Kuldeep Yadav


After a video of Kuldeep Yadav playfully slapping Rinku Singh went viral and sparked mixed reactions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) stepped in to clear the air. On Wednesday, the franchise released a new video on its official social media pages, aiming to shut down speculation of a rift between the players.

Their witty caption read, “Media (𝘴𝘢𝘯𝘴𝘢𝘯𝘪) vs (𝘥𝘰𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘯 𝘬𝘦 𝘣𝘦𝘦𝘤𝘩 𝘬𝘢) Reality! 𝘎𝘦𝘩𝘳𝘪 𝘥𝘰𝘴𝘵𝘪 feat. our talented UP boys.”

This light-hearted response from KKR attempted to remind fans of the camaraderie shared between the two Indian cricketers.

Viral Clip Sparks Debate Over Intentions Behind Slap

The incident unfolded after KKR’s 14-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. In the clip, Kuldeep Yadav is seen giving two light slaps to Rinku Singh near the boundary line, as both were chatting with fellow players.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

While the first slap appeared playful, Rinku’s reaction after the second left fans divided—some saw it as harmless fun, while others perceived tension.

KKR’s Social Media Move Calms Speculation

The original clip had no audio, which left much room for interpretation. The reactions quickly spread on social media, with some calling it disrespectful, while others defended it as banter between close friends.

KKR’s recent post, showing both players in good spirits, helped quell the rumors and reaffirmed their long-standing friendship dating back to their days in Uttar Pradesh domestic cricket.

On the match front, KKR registered a strong total of 204/9, led by Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s 44 and a crucial 36 off 25 from Rinku Singh. In response, Sunil Narine’s 3/29 and Varun Chakravarthy’s tight spell helped restrict Delhi Capitals to 190/9, despite a solid effort from Faf du Plessis (62) and Axar Patel (43).

This win took KKR’s points tally to nine, keeping their playoff chances alive. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals remained in the top four with 12 points.

Kuldeep and Rinku: More Than Just Teammates

Despite the initial misunderstanding, it’s clear that Kuldeep Yadav and Rinku Singh share a bond deeper than what was portrayed in the viral footage. The team’s clarification served as a reminder that on-field moments can easily be taken out of context, especially in the age of social media.

ALSO READ: Will Shah Rukh Khan Bump Into His Don Co-Star Priyanka Chopra At The MET Gala 2025?

Filed under

IPL 2025 Rinku Singh Rinku Singh Kuldeep Yadav

American actor George Clo

Could George Clooney’s Wife Amal Clooney Be Barred From The US Due To Donald Trump’s...
UK police have charged a

Man Charged With Terrorism Offences After Arrest at Israeli Embassy in London
The Congress party on Wed

From Bharat Jodo To Census: Congress Credits Rahul Gandhi For Caste Survey Decision By Centre
Iran will hold discussion

Iran Plans Meeting With European Powers Ahead of US Talks on Nuclear Deal – Here’s...
A major political controv

‘They Were Afraid’, Kerala Govt Faces Backlash Over Exclusion Of Opposition Leader From Vizhinjam Port...
RAF fighter jets joined A

UK Strikes Houthi Targets in Yemen, Backs US-Led Military Campaign
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Could George Clooney’s Wife Amal Clooney Be Barred From The US Due To Donald Trump’s Sanctions?

Could George Clooney’s Wife Amal Clooney Be Barred From The US Due To Donald Trump’s...

Man Charged With Terrorism Offences After Arrest at Israeli Embassy in London

Man Charged With Terrorism Offences After Arrest at Israeli Embassy in London

From Bharat Jodo To Census: Congress Credits Rahul Gandhi For Caste Survey Decision By Centre

From Bharat Jodo To Census: Congress Credits Rahul Gandhi For Caste Survey Decision By Centre

Iran Plans Meeting With European Powers Ahead of US Talks on Nuclear Deal – Here’s Why

Iran Plans Meeting With European Powers Ahead of US Talks on Nuclear Deal – Here’s...

‘They Were Afraid’, Kerala Govt Faces Backlash Over Exclusion Of Opposition Leader From Vizhinjam Port Inauguration

‘They Were Afraid’, Kerala Govt Faces Backlash Over Exclusion Of Opposition Leader From Vizhinjam Port...

Entertainment

Could George Clooney’s Wife Amal Clooney Be Barred From The US Due To Donald Trump’s Sanctions?

Could George Clooney’s Wife Amal Clooney Be Barred From The US Due To Donald Trump’s

Ajith Kumar Hospitalized After Getting Mobbed By Fans At Chennai Airport, Sustains Leg Injury

Ajith Kumar Hospitalized After Getting Mobbed By Fans At Chennai Airport, Sustains Leg Injury

Will Shah Rukh Khan Bump Into His Don Co-Star Priyanka Chopra At The MET Gala 2025?

Will Shah Rukh Khan Bump Into His Don Co-Star Priyanka Chopra At The MET Gala

Did Neha Kakkar Lie About Melbourne Concert 3-Hour Delay? Event Organisers Say Singer Refused To Perform For 700 People

Did Neha Kakkar Lie About Melbourne Concert 3-Hour Delay? Event Organisers Say Singer Refused To

21 Years Of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Main Hoon Na’, Netflix Shares A Comic Post

21 Years Of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Main Hoon Na’, Netflix Shares A Comic Post

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After