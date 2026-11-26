Mumbai Indians IPL 2027 Auction Purse: Mumbai Indians have suffered a reduction of ₹2.35 crore in their remaining purse ahead of the IPL 2027 mini auction. The five-time champions, who were initially listed with ₹32.60 crore, will now enter the December 16 auction in Goa with ₹30.25 crore available to spend.

The revised figures were published by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in its latest announcement on November 25, which also confirmed that 1,220 players had registered for the upcoming auction. Interestingly, the updated financial details showed a change only in Mumbai Indians’ purse, while the figures for the other nine franchises remained unchanged.

Why Has Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2027 Auction Purse Been Reduced?

The change is linked to the franchise’s retention calculations following Hardik Pandya’s departure from the retained players’ list. The difference between a player’s actual salary and the value assigned to a particular retention slot plays an important role in determining the amount deducted from a team’s auction purse.

Ahead of the 2025 IPL mega auction, Mumbai Indians retained five players. Their reported salaries were:

Jasprit Bumrah – ₹18 crore

Rohit Sharma – ₹16.30 crore

Suryakumar Yadav – ₹16.35 crore

Hardik Pandya – ₹16.35 crore

Tilak Varma – ₹8 crore

The combined salaries of these players amounted to approximately ₹75 crore. However, the IPL retention structure assigns specific financial values to retention slots, rather than simply calculating the deduction using individual player salaries.

For the five retention categories, the prescribed values were ₹18 crore, ₹14 crore, ₹11 crore, ₹18 crore and ₹4 crore, respectively, amounting to ₹65 crore.

With the changes in Mumbai’s retained-player combination, the revised purse calculation has resulted in an additional deduction of ₹2.35 crore, bringing their available amount down to ₹30.25 crore.

How Have Other IPL Teams Been Affected By Retention Calculations?

Mumbai Indians are not the only franchise whose auction calculations have been influenced by changes in their retained-player combinations.

Delhi Capitals have also faced a similar situation following Kuldeep Yadav’s departure. Tristan Stubbs, who reportedly earns ₹10 crore, has been accounted for at the ₹14 crore retention-slot value in the revised calculation.

Rajasthan Royals have experienced changes following the exits of Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer. Their retention calculations have involved the assigned slot values rather than simply reflecting the players’ individual salaries.

Kolkata Knight Riders also provide an example from the 2025 mega auction. Despite the combined reported salaries of Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy being ₹49 crore, the franchise’s retention-slot deductions amounted to ₹61 crore for its four capped players.

Following the latest BCCI update, Mumbai Indians will have ₹30.25 crore available to fill nine vacant squad positions, including two overseas slots.

The franchise will therefore have to plan its auction strategy around a reduced budget as it looks to strengthen its squad ahead of the 2027 season.