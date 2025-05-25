Home
Why Did Rafael Nadal Cry Uncontrollably During His Farewell Ceremony? Spaniard’s Emotional Video Goes Viral

The ceremony included a heartfelt tribute video that brought back memories of Nadal's vintage forehand winners, his iconic fist pumps, and his signature cry of "Vamos!" Moved to tears, Nadal wept openly and had to pause during his farewell speech, which he delivered in French, English, and Spanish.

Rafa Nadal is overwhelmed with emotion during a farewell ceremony


Rafael Nadal made a highly emotional return to the French Open, marking his first appearance at Roland-Garros since his retirement from professional tennis in November.

As the Spaniard walked onto Court Philippe-Chatrier, he was met with thunderous applause, chants of “Rafa,” and unending love from fans—just as he had experienced over the past two decades.

To honour the 14-time French Open champion, spectators were handed custom ‘Merci Rafa’ shirts at Stade Roland Garros. The stands were filled with thousands of supporters donning these tribute tees, showcasing the immense respect Nadal has earned.

Dressed in a suit instead of his signature bandana and capri pants, Nadal was celebrated not as a player, but as a legend.

Nadal Overcome with Emotion During Farewell Speech

In his emotional address, Nadal expressed, “My infinite gratitude to the entire Roland-Garros team for giving me the opportunity to have this parable from.”

He reminisced about his first visit to the tournament in 2004 when he was injured and on crutches, and how he returned in 2005 to make his debut at just 18 years old against childhood friend Richard Gasquet.

Rafa Honors Rivalries with Federer, Djokovic, and Murray

Reflecting on his career, Nadal acknowledged his fierce and iconic rivalries with tennis greats Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray. “Truly, nothing could have been as thrilling without these long-lasting rivalries,” he said, crediting them for pushing him to grow both mentally and physically.

Nadal emphasized that Roland-Garros is not just historic but also special because of the dedicated people behind the scenes.

“Roland-Garros is unique… because of all the people who work tirelessly with a smile to make this tournament what it is – unique,” he added.

Rafael Nadal’s Record-Breaking Legacy at French Open

As Nadal prepares to turn 39 on June 3, his record at the French Open remains unparalleled. With a 112-4 win-loss record and an incredible 14-0 in finals, Rafael Nadal leaves behind the greatest legacy ever witnessed at a single ATP event.

