Why Did Rajasthan Royals Pick Nitish Rana Over Riyan Parag At No. 3 Against CSK?

Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) tactical decision to promote Nitish Rana to No. 3 in IPL 2025 has proved to be a masterstroke, as he played a match-defining innings against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Rana, who was earlier struggling at No. 4, replaced RR’s captain Riyan Parag at the position after the latter failed to deliver in the first two matches. The move paid off handsomely, with Rana smashing a 21-ball fifty, setting up Rajasthan for a strong total against CSK.

RR’s Bold Decision to Promote Rana Pays Off

Having been part of the IPL since 2016, Nitish Rana is no stranger to top-order responsibilities. Before the CSK clash, he had played 32 innings at No. 3, scoring six half-centuries. His promotion to the position for Rajasthan Royals was aimed at optimizing his past success in the role.

Meanwhile, Riyan Parag, who had a phenomenal IPL season last year at No. 4, struggled at No. 3 in RR’s first two matches of IPL 2025. The RR management decided to switch back to their successful batting formula, reinstating Parag at No. 4 while pushing Rana to No. 3.

Parag had 573 runs in IPL 2024 at an impressive 52.09 average and a strike rate of nearly 150, making No. 4 his most effective batting position. The reshuffle also helped RR maintain a right-hand-left-hand batting combination after Yashasvi Jaiswal’s dismissal.

A Winning Formula for RR?

With Nitish Rana shining at No. 3 and Riyan Parag returning to a position where he thrived last season, RR is hopeful that this change will help secure their first win of IPL 2025.

This strategic adjustment could be key to RR’s success in the tournament, ensuring a more stable and dynamic batting lineup as they look to build momentum in IPL 2025.

