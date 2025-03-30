Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Why Did Rajasthan Royals Pick Nitish Rana Over Riyan Parag At No. 3 Against CSK?

Why Did Rajasthan Royals Pick Nitish Rana Over Riyan Parag At No. 3 Against CSK?

RR’s decision to promote Nitish Rana to No. 3 paid off as he smashed a 21-ball fifty vs CSK. Meanwhile, Riyan Parag returned to No. 4, where he thrived last season.

Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) tactical decision to promote Nitish Rana to No. 3 in IPL 2025 has proved to be a masterstroke, as he played a match-defining innings against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Rana, who was earlier struggling at No. 4, replaced RR’s captain Riyan Parag at the position after the latter failed to deliver in the first two matches. The move paid off handsomely, with Rana smashing a 21-ball fifty, setting up Rajasthan for a strong total against CSK.

RR’s Bold Decision to Promote Rana Pays Off

Having been part of the IPL since 2016, Nitish Rana is no stranger to top-order responsibilities. Before the CSK clash, he had played 32 innings at No. 3, scoring six half-centuries. His promotion to the position for Rajasthan Royals was aimed at optimizing his past success in the role.

Meanwhile, Riyan Parag, who had a phenomenal IPL season last year at No. 4, struggled at No. 3 in RR’s first two matches of IPL 2025. The RR management decided to switch back to their successful batting formula, reinstating Parag at No. 4 while pushing Rana to No. 3.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Image

Parag had 573 runs in IPL 2024 at an impressive 52.09 average and a strike rate of nearly 150, making No. 4 his most effective batting position. The reshuffle also helped RR maintain a right-hand-left-hand batting combination after Yashasvi Jaiswal’s dismissal.

A Winning Formula for RR?

With Nitish Rana shining at No. 3 and Riyan Parag returning to a position where he thrived last season, RR is hopeful that this change will help secure their first win of IPL 2025.

This strategic adjustment could be key to RR’s success in the tournament, ensuring a more stable and dynamic batting lineup as they look to build momentum in IPL 2025.

ALSO READ: Why CSK Drop Sam Curran, Deepak Hooda For Rajasthan Royals Clash; Included Jamie Overton, Vijay Shankar

Filed under

Nitish Rana Nitish Rana batting position Nitish Rana IPL 2025 Rajasthan Royals vs CSK

newsx

‘Stunt Zyaada Seekh Liyo Ho?’: Noida Workers Confront Lamborghini Driver After Footpath Crash
newsx

Watch | Massive Storm In Himachal’s Kullu: Uprooted Tree Kills Over Six, Vehicles Crushed
newsx

Why Did Rajasthan Royals Pick Nitish Rana Over Riyan Parag At No. 3 Against CSK?
newsx

Iran Rejects Direct Nuclear Talks With US, After Trump Warns, ‘There Will Be Bombing’
newsx

Government To Convert Vodafone Idea’s ₹36,950 Crore Spectrum Dues Into Equity, Stake Rises To 48.99%
newsx

ChatGPT Outage: OpenAI’s Servers Overwhelmed By Surge In Studio Ghibli-Style Image Generation
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Stunt Zyaada Seekh Liyo Ho?’: Noida Workers Confront Lamborghini Driver After Footpath Crash

‘Stunt Zyaada Seekh Liyo Ho?’: Noida Workers Confront Lamborghini Driver After Footpath Crash

Watch | Massive Storm In Himachal’s Kullu: Uprooted Tree Kills Over Six, Vehicles Crushed

Watch | Massive Storm In Himachal’s Kullu: Uprooted Tree Kills Over Six, Vehicles Crushed

Iran Rejects Direct Nuclear Talks With US, After Trump Warns, ‘There Will Be Bombing’

Iran Rejects Direct Nuclear Talks With US, After Trump Warns, ‘There Will Be Bombing’

Government To Convert Vodafone Idea’s ₹36,950 Crore Spectrum Dues Into Equity, Stake Rises To 48.99%

Government To Convert Vodafone Idea’s ₹36,950 Crore Spectrum Dues Into Equity, Stake Rises To 48.99%

ChatGPT Outage: OpenAI’s Servers Overwhelmed By Surge In Studio Ghibli-Style Image Generation

ChatGPT Outage: OpenAI’s Servers Overwhelmed By Surge In Studio Ghibli-Style Image Generation

Entertainment

Keerthy Suresh Stuns In A Black Saree, Setting Festive Fashion Goals

Keerthy Suresh Stuns In A Black Saree, Setting Festive Fashion Goals

Sardar 2 Teaser To Drop Tomorrow: Karthi’s Spy Thriller Gears Up For Release

Sardar 2 Teaser To Drop Tomorrow: Karthi’s Spy Thriller Gears Up For Release

Watch | Ajith’s ‘God Bless U’ Song From Good Bad Ugly Goes Viral – Fans Hail The High-Energy Track!

Watch | Ajith’s ‘God Bless U’ Song From Good Bad Ugly Goes Viral – Fans

Why Did Mohanlal Apologise For L2: Empuraan? Riot Scenes Removed After CBFC Orders 17 Changes!

Why Did Mohanlal Apologise For L2: Empuraan? Riot Scenes Removed After CBFC Orders 17 Changes!

Sikandar Twitter Review: Salman Khan’s Film Gets Mixed Reactions—‘Epic Blockbuster’ Or ‘Total Disaster’?

Sikandar Twitter Review: Salman Khan’s Film Gets Mixed Reactions—‘Epic Blockbuster’ Or ‘Total Disaster’?

Lifestyle

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice