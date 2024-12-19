Home
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Why Did Ravichandran Ashwin Retire? His Father Answers

Ravichandran Ashwin's surprise decision to retire from international cricket mid-tour has left many, including his family, shocked.

Why Did Ravichandran Ashwin Retire? His Father Answers

Ravichandran Ashwin’s surprise decision to retire from international cricket mid-tour has left many, including his family, shocked.  Ashwin’s father, Ravichandran in a media interview shared his thoughts on the retirement, suggesting that ongoing humiliation might have been a significant factor behind his son’s choice.

“I too came to know last minute, actually,” Ravichandran said, expressing his surprise at Ashwin’s announcement. While he was happy to respect his son’s decision, he admitted to mixed feelings. “One part of me was happy, but another part felt he should have continued,” he added.’

Humiliation Was The Reason?

Although Ravichandran didn’t specify exactly why Ashwin chose to retire, he suggested that the constant lack of opportunities, despite Ashwin’s impressive record, might have led to feelings of humiliation. “There could be many reasons for his decision, but only Ashwin knows, maybe humiliation,” Ravichandran speculated.

India’s captain Rohit Sharma had earlier revealed that Ashwin had been contemplating retirement for some time. Sharma himself convinced Ashwin to stay on until at least the day-night Test against Australia in Adelaide. However, despite the initial shock, Ashwin’s family had an inkling that his decision was nearing. “We were expecting it because of the constant humiliation. How long could he tolerate it?” Ravichandran said, acknowledging that his son had likely reached a breaking point.

Ashwin’s Career

Ashwin’s retirement marks the end of an illustrious career, with 765 wickets across formats, making him India’s second-most successful Test bowler. Ravichandran spoke with pride about his son’s achievements, admitting that he played a minimal role in Ashwin’s cricketing journey. “I didn’t get involved much in his cricket. I just encouraged him to focus on both studies and cricket,” he explained. He credited Ashwin’s success to his intelligence and dedication, noting that his son’s brilliance was the driving force behind his rise in international cricket.

