Why Did the Ravens Waive Diego Pavia? Former Vanderbilt QB’s Next NFL Move Explained

Diego Pavia’s stint with the Baltimore Ravens has come to an early end after the team waived the undrafted rookie quarterback ahead of training camp. The move was made to create space on the 90-man roster for veteran center Ethan Pocic, with the Ravens officially confirming the transaction on July 23.

Pavia joined Baltimore as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 NFL Draft and entered offseason workouts with an opportunity to compete for the No. 3 quarterback role. However, the Ravens have now trimmed that competition to veteran Skylar Thompson and fellow undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano. After finishing as the runner-up for the 2025 Heisman Trophy at Vanderbilt, Pavia now returns to free agency in search of his next NFL opportunity.

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Diego Pavia Ahead of 2026 Training Camp

The Baltimore Ravens have waived undrafted rookie quarterback Diego Pavia ahead of the start of training camp, creating room on their 90-man roster for veteran center Ethan Pocic. Pavia joined Baltimore after the 2026 NFL Draft with hopes of competing for the No. 3 quarterback role, but his stint with the team ended before camp began. The Ravens officially confirmed the move on July 23, leaving Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley, Skylar Thompson and fellow undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano as the team’s remaining quarterbacks.

Pavia entered the NFL after finishing runner-up in the 2025 Heisman Trophy race, but despite his college success, he went undrafted, becoming the first Heisman finalist since Jordan Lynch in 2014 to miss out on being selected. Concerns over his size, measuring just under 5-foot-10 during the pre-draft process, affected his stock. Even so, the Ravens signed him to a three-year deal after the draft, believing he could compete for a developmental role. During spring practices, he was part of the battle for the third quarterback spot before Baltimore narrowed the competition to Thompson and Fagnano.

The former Vanderbilt standout enjoyed an impressive final college season, completing 70.6% of his passes for 3,539 yards, 29 touchdowns and eight interceptions, while adding 862 rushing yards and 10 scores. He also helped lead the Commodores to a 10-3 record and their first 10-win campaign. Although his time in Baltimore was short, Pavia now heads back into free agency and could attract interest from another NFL team looking to add a young quarterback during training camp.

What’s Next for Diego Pavia After His Ravens Release?

After being waived by the Baltimore Ravens, Diego Pavia will now go through the NFL waiver process. If no team claims him, he could remain a free agent and wait for another opportunity elsewhere in the league. Injuries during training camp often create openings for additional quarterbacks, giving Pavia a chance to compete for a roster spot or a place on a practice squad. If an NFL offer does not materialise, other professional options remain available. The CFL’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers hold his negotiating rights, while the UFL has also hinted at interest following news of his release.

Another possibility is a return to college football, although it would likely require a legal challenge. Pavia has already completed four NCAA seasons after spending two years at junior college, meaning he does not qualify under the current eligibility rules. However, with NCAA regulations continuing to face legal scrutiny, he could attempt to pursue an additional season in court. His previous contract with the Ravens may complicate that route, but after finishing as the runner-up in the 2025 Heisman Trophy voting, Pavia could still attract significant interest if he were able to return to the college game.

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