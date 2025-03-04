Why Did The Umpire Stop Ravindra Jadeja Mid-Over and Ask Him To Remove Tape In The Champions Trophy Semi-Final?

Umpire stopped Jadeja over tape issue in the Champions Trophy semi-final. India restricted Australia to 264 after key wickets stalled their momentum.

India’s star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja found himself at the center of an unusual moment during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final against Australia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. During the 19th over of Australia’s innings, umpire Richard Illingworth intervened, asking Jadeja to remove tape wrapped around his left wrist, which covered his thumb and forefinger.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Jadeja, who was in his third over, was set to bowl when Illingworth stopped him to discuss the tape. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli also joined the conversation with the umpire. While the exact reason for the intervention was not immediately clear, ICC playing conditions under article 28.1 require fielders, except wicketkeepers, to seek umpire approval before wearing any hand protection.

Shortly after the incident, Jadeja made a stunning diving stop off his own bowling to prevent Steve Smith from taking a single. However, the effort seemed to cause an injury to his bowling hand. Later in the innings, Illingworth permitted him to reapply the tape, seemingly acknowledging the injury.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Australia’s Batting Performance: Smith and Carey Keep Aussies Afloat

Batting first, Australia posted a total of 264 before being bowled out. Despite getting a good batting track after winning the toss, the Australian batters struggled to capitalize fully, losing wickets at crucial moments.

Steve Smith played a crucial anchor role, building three half-century partnerships—52 runs with Travis Head, 56 with Marnus Labuschagne, and 54 with Alex Carey. Smith’s well-crafted innings featured elegant strokes, including a powerful straight six off Jadeja. However, his attempt to attack Mohammed Shami ended in disappointment as he was bowled attempting an aggressive shot.

Travis Head, who opened alongside Cooper Connolly—an injury replacement for Matthew Short—rode his luck early on. He survived a dropped catch by Shami on the first legal delivery of the match, a near run-out, and multiple close inside edges. Despite this, Head played some exquisite shots, including a flicked six off Hardik Pandya, before eventually getting caught by Shubman Gill off Varun Chakravarthy.

Labuschagne’s stay at the crease was cut short when he misjudged a delivery from Jadeja, falling leg-before-wicket. Josh Inglis showed promise but chipped a soft catch to Kohli off Jadeja’s bowling.

Maxwell Fails, Carey Fights, India Restricts Australia to 264

Glenn Maxwell arrived in a crucial phase at 198/5 with 13 overs remaining. However, instead of playing a calculated innings, he attempted an ill-advised back-foot punch off Axar Patel and lost his stumps.

Carey, displaying resilience, tried to hold the innings together. He built a 34-run partnership with Ben Dwarshuis for the seventh wicket. His determined knock came to an unfortunate end when he attempted a non-existent second run and was caught short of his crease by a brilliant direct hit from Shreyas Iyer.

At one stage, Australia seemed poised to post a daunting 300-plus total. However, consistent breakthroughs by India’s bowlers, including a disciplined spell from Jadeja (2/40), prevented the Aussies from accelerating in the latter stages.

India will now aim to chase down the 265-run target and book their place in the Champions Trophy 2025 final.

ALSO READ: Watch | India Creates History! Dominant Win Over Australia Secures Spot In ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final