Saturday, April 26, 2025
Why Did Virat Kohli Fold Hands While Interacting With Dinesh Kartik Off-Field? Here’s What Happened

Kohli, stationed on the boundary near the RCB dugout, maintained constant communication with head coach Andy Flower and batting coach Dinesh Karthik.

Why Did Virat Kohli Fold Hands While Interacting With Dinesh Kartik Off-Field? Here’s What Happened

Dinesh Karthik and Virat Kohli


Even though Virat Kohli is no longer leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2025, his influence on the game remains as strong as ever.

In RCB’s recent clash against Rajasthan Royals at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Kohli’s leadership instincts were on full display, despite Rajat Patidar officially captaining the side.

Kohli’s Tactical Alertness Sparks Bowling Change

Kohli, stationed on the boundary near the RCB dugout, maintained constant communication with head coach Andy Flower and batting coach Dinesh Karthik.

During the 13th over, he noticed a ball change was due. Aware that the drier ball could assist spinners on the turning track, Kohli conveyed this to skipper Patidar. As a result, Krunal Pandya continued his spell, completing his third over effectively.

Viral Moment: Kohli Politely Dismisses Karthik’s Suggestion

A humorous exchange unfolded during a break between overs. As Kohli stood at long-on, Flower and Karthik approached him with a tactical suggestion.

However, Kohli, with folded hands and a clear gesture, declined to entertain the idea. Though the content of the suggestion remains a mystery, fans on X (formerly Twitter) speculated that Karthik might have encouraged Kohli to bowl an over — a notion the star batter didn’t seem interested in. Screenshots of the moment quickly went viral, sparking debate online.

Despite the quirky incident, RCB secured a solid 11-run win over Rajasthan Royals, marking their maiden home victory of the season. The team’s tactical execution and Kohli’s in-game awareness played a key role in the success.

Karthik Praises Kohli’s Relentless Hunger and Impact

After the match, Dinesh Karthik praised Kohli’s dedication and game sense. “It’s hard to find the right words. The hunger he shows is unmatched. Playing 18 seasons in the IPL is one thing, but doing it with this level of consistency is something else. He told me earlier that he could have made smarter decisions in the opening games. He’s deeply aware of the fans’ expectations — he knows many come just to watch him bat,” Karthik said during a post-match interaction in the dressing room.

Dinesh Karthik IPL 2025 RCB Virat Kohli

