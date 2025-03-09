Why Do ICC Champions Trophy Winners Wear The Prestigious White Jacket?

The ICC Champions Trophy is one of the most prestigious cricket tournaments in the world, and with it comes a unique and highly anticipated tradition – the white jacket. As the final between India and New Zealand unfolds in Dubai, the winning team will not only take home the trophy but also be honored with the prestigious white jacket, continuing a practice that began in 2009.

The Tradition of the White Jacket

The tradition of wearing the white jacket for the trophy presentation began in 2009 as a symbol of excellence. The ICC describes the white jacket as a “badge of honor adorned by champions,” representing tactical brilliance, determination, and a legacy of success in the world of cricket. It is a mark of achievement, reserved for those who have demonstrated exceptional skill and sportsmanship on the field.

A Symbol of Tactical Brilliance and Legacy

According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), the white jacket embodies the relentless pursuit of tactical brilliance and a legacy that inspires future generations of cricketers. The jacket is not just a piece of clothing but a prestigious honor signifying a journey of victory, sacrifice, and triumph in one of the most challenging cricket tournaments.

Designed by Babita M: The First White Jackets

The white jackets were initially designed by Mumbai-based designer Babita M. Crafted from premium Italian wool, the jackets are adorned with gold braiding to give players a striking appearance. These unique, luxurious jackets have become a visual symbol of the ICC Champions Trophy, cementing their importance in cricketing history.

2025 Edition Unveiled by Wasim Akram

As part of the 2025 Champions Trophy, the latest edition of the white jacket was unveiled by former Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram. At the unveiling, Akram said, “The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy represents the best of the best, and the unveiling of the white jacket, which symbolizes greatness, will now build the excitement of the event across the global cricket community.” This year, the ICC reaffirmed its commitment to continuing the tradition, ensuring the excitement around the event and the legacy it represents.

A Prestigious Symbol of Cricketing Excellence

As India and New Zealand battle for the title in Dubai, one team will not only secure the trophy but also make history by wearing the iconic white jacket. This team will join the elite group of past champions who have worn this symbol of excellence, honoring their tactical mastery and remarkable achievement in the world of cricket.

What’s at Stake in the 2025 Final?

The battle between India and New Zealand is set to add another glorious chapter to the history of the ICC Champions Trophy, with one of the teams earning not only the coveted trophy but also the honor of wearing the white jacket, a symbol of their cricketing greatness.

