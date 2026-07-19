Why Foreign Passport Holders Cannot Play Domestic Cricket In India? Check BCCI Response In Bombay High Court And Latest Cricket Eligibility Rules

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially informed the Bombay High Court that Overseas Citizen of India cardholders are not permitted to participate in domestic tournaments across the nation. The cricket governing body clarified its regulatory framework during a legal hearing after twelve young cricketers holding foreign passports legally challenged the restrictive 2023 eligibility policy guidelines. The sudden regulatory shift has sparked widespread debates regarding local talent preservation versus equal sports opportunities for non-citizen residents who have trained inside the domestic cricket infrastructure for multiple years. Judicial authorities have directed both contesting parties to submit extensive written arguments before the bench resumes detailed consideration of the administrative policy on August 13.

Why Foreign Passport Holders Cannot Play Domestic Cricket In India?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India implemented a strict 2023 resolution to reserve all domestic tournament slots exclusively for Indian passport holders to systematically cultivate homegrown talent. The sports governing body maintains that opening domestic pathways to foreign passport holders would dilute the core developmental pool meant for national team selection.

Check BCCI Response In Bombay High Court Today?

The legal representatives of the cricket board stated that Overseas Citizen of India cardholders face zero playing restrictions if they choose to officially obtain Indian citizenship. The board emphasised that the eligibility criteria revision represents a collective expert policy decision aimed at managing the domestic ecosystem effectively.

Why OCI Cardholders Challenged The 2023 Resolution?

The petitioners argued that the unexpected policy shift is completely arbitrary and inflicts gross injustice on young athletes who have trained in India for years. They contended that the sudden denial of competitive sports avenues violates their constitutional rights given that their parents contribute equally to the national economy through taxes.

Check Latest Cricket Eligibility Rules For National Team Selection?

The administrative council firmly clarified that only full Indian nationals are legally eligible for selection into the national cricket squad to represent the country internationally. Foreign passport holders, including Persons of Indian Origin and Overseas Citizens of India, remain completely barred from selection pools until they renounce foreign allegiances.

What Did the Bombay High Court Bench Remark During The Hearing?

The division bench suggested that the young athletes might secure significantly better career selection prospects by pursuing professional cricket opportunities directly in their countries of citizenship. The judges noted that the immense player density inside India makes selection exceptionally difficult, though the youngsters can freely return to the country in the future.