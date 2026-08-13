LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Why Fulham Refused Penalty Shootout vs Malaga? Costa del Sol Trophy Controversy Explained

Why Fulham Refused Penalty Shootout vs Malaga? Costa del Sol Trophy Controversy Explained

Fulham vs Malaga ended in controversy after Fulham refused to participate in a penalty shootout following a 2-2 draw in the Costa del Sol Trophy. Citing contract issues and travel schedules, Fulham walked off, allowing Malaga to be crowned champions in dramatic fashion.

Fulham players walked off the field following their 2-2 draw against Malaga. Image Credit: X
Fulham players walked off the field following their 2-2 draw against Malaga. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-08-13 11:47 IST

Fulham vs Malaga: A controversial end to Fulham vs Malaga has created a social media buzz after the English side refused to take penalties after a 2-2 draw. As the Fulham players left the field, a Malaga player took the penalty in an empty net. The Spanish club was then crowned champions of the Costa del Sol Trophy. 



Why did Fulham not Participate in Penalty Shootout Against Malaga?

There were two reasons behind Fulham’s decision not to participate in the penalty shootout against Malaga. The English club stated that the contract for the game did not state the possibility of a penalty shootout. Secondly, had they taken part in the penalty shootout, the team could have missed their flight back home. 

Malaga Scores Late Equaliser to Force Penalty Shootout

The 36th edition of this time-honoured competition was attended by 17,179 people in the stands. The game initially looked like a Fulham victory until a foul on the edge of their penalty area resulted in a spot-on free-kick. Eneko Jauregi stepped up to take the spot kick after the referee awarded a penalty. He scored to level the scores in the dying moments of the game. At the end of regulation time, 2-2 was the score. 

That was then the start of some disagreements. A statement made by Malaga claims that the English side said that the penalty shootout was not included in the friendly game conditions. As per them, prolonging the match could interfere with their departure schedule.

Malaga Crowned Costa del Sol Trophy Champions

The English squad remained with the referee for a few minutes after the final whistle. Fulham finally decided not to take the shoot-out and left the field. The decision brought boos from the supporters in La Rosaleda.

Without a penalty shootout, Malaga received the trophy and was declared the winners of the Costa del Sol Trophy – so the friendly match, seemingly going to be decided by a penalty shootout, ended up in an unprecedented manner: a side lifting the trophy after their counterpart had declined the idea of a shoot-out.

Also Read: Xavi Hernandez Appointed Netherlands Manager! Spain And Barcelona Legend Replaces Ronald Koeman Before Nations League

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Fulham Refused Penalty Shootout vs Malaga? Costa del Sol Trophy Controversy Explained
Tags: Costa del Sol TrophyFulham vs MalagaLa Rosaleda Stadium

RELATED News

Xavi Hernandez Appointed Netherlands Manager! Spain And Barcelona Legend Replaces Ronald Koeman Before Nations League

PSG vs Aston Villa: Desire Doue Fires PSG to UEFA Super Cup Glory; UCL Winners Become Third Team to Retain Trophy

Sunil Gavaskar Warns Shubman Gill’s Team India Ahead of IND vs SL Tests as WTC Final Qualification Race Remains in Focus

Lionel Messi Returns After Jorge Messi’s Death as Inter Miami Crash Out of Leagues Cup vs Leon

Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch CPL 2026, SLK vs SNP Match 5 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

LATEST NEWS

Why Did Indian-Origin Teen Kill Mother, Brother In US? 17-Year-Old Searched Online For Family Murder Fantasies

Why Fulham Refused Penalty Shootout vs Malaga? Costa del Sol Trophy Controversy Explained

DC Box Office Collection Day 6: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi’s Film Holds Steady With Rs 5 Crore, Nears Rs 60 Crore Worldwide

Independence Day 2026: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory; Routes To Avoid, Bus And Public Transport Detail

Two Patna Schoolgirls Leave Home, Found Near Khagaria Station After Marrying Each Other At Temple

B’Day SPL: Working During Pregnancy, Shooting Just Two Days After Delivery And Facing Affair Rumours With Dharmendra—Anita Raj’s Untold Story

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 14: Tom Holland’s Film Crosses Rs 520 Crore In India, Earns Rs 6.45 Crore

Who Was Riddhi Thakkar? 24-Year-Old Mumbai Biker Dies In Chhattisgarh Crash On Way To Bastar

B’Day SPL: Nargis Publicly Mocked Vyjayanthimala And Left The Actress In Tears—Why Did She Even Reject The Filmfare Award?

Who Is Gautam Rangarajan? Indian-Origin Strategist Takes Key Role At 10 Downing Street

Why Fulham Refused Penalty Shootout vs Malaga? Costa del Sol Trophy Controversy Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Fulham Refused Penalty Shootout vs Malaga? Costa del Sol Trophy Controversy Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Fulham Refused Penalty Shootout vs Malaga? Costa del Sol Trophy Controversy Explained
Why Fulham Refused Penalty Shootout vs Malaga? Costa del Sol Trophy Controversy Explained
Why Fulham Refused Penalty Shootout vs Malaga? Costa del Sol Trophy Controversy Explained
Why Fulham Refused Penalty Shootout vs Malaga? Costa del Sol Trophy Controversy Explained

QUICK LINKS