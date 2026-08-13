Why Fulham Refused Penalty Shootout vs Malaga? Costa del Sol Trophy Controversy Explained

Fulham vs Malaga: A controversial end to Fulham vs Malaga has created a social media buzz after the English side refused to take penalties after a 2-2 draw. As the Fulham players left the field, a Malaga player took the penalty in an empty net. The Spanish club was then crowned champions of the Costa del Sol Trophy.







Why did Fulham not Participate in Penalty Shootout Against Malaga?

There were two reasons behind Fulham’s decision not to participate in the penalty shootout against Malaga. The English club stated that the contract for the game did not state the possibility of a penalty shootout. Secondly, had they taken part in the penalty shootout, the team could have missed their flight back home.

Malaga Scores Late Equaliser to Force Penalty Shootout

The 36th edition of this time-honoured competition was attended by 17,179 people in the stands. The game initially looked like a Fulham victory until a foul on the edge of their penalty area resulted in a spot-on free-kick. Eneko Jauregi stepped up to take the spot kick after the referee awarded a penalty. He scored to level the scores in the dying moments of the game. At the end of regulation time, 2-2 was the score.

That was then the start of some disagreements. A statement made by Malaga claims that the English side said that the penalty shootout was not included in the friendly game conditions. As per them, prolonging the match could interfere with their departure schedule.

Malaga Crowned Costa del Sol Trophy Champions

The English squad remained with the referee for a few minutes after the final whistle. Fulham finally decided not to take the shoot-out and left the field. The decision brought boos from the supporters in La Rosaleda.

Without a penalty shootout, Malaga received the trophy and was declared the winners of the Costa del Sol Trophy – so the friendly match, seemingly going to be decided by a penalty shootout, ended up in an unprecedented manner: a side lifting the trophy after their counterpart had declined the idea of a shoot-out.

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