Why Has CSK Been Unbeatable Against RCB At MA Chidambaram Stadium Since 2008?

CSK and RCB gear up for a high-voltage IPL 2025 clash at Chepauk. Kohli's intense practice hints at a fierce battle, while CSK banks on spin strength. Who will triumph?

The much-anticipated IPL 2025 showdown between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is set to take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, promising a high-voltage encounter on Friday, March 28. While this rivalry may not be as historically fierce as some others in the league, it carries an undeniable intensity, fueled by passionate fan bases and previous on-field clashes.

A Derby-Like Rivalry Fueled by Passionate Fans

CSK and RCB might not have the most balanced head-to-head record, with Chennai holding a clear advantage, but the close geographical proximity of the two cities—just a six-hour drive apart—adds an element of a derby to this contest. The rivalry has only intensified over time, especially after CSK’s heartbreaking loss to RCB in last season’s virtual quarterfinal. The defeat led to heavy trolling of CSK fans in Bengaluru, adding an extra layer of spice to this match. Now, the Chennai crowd is expected to create an electrifying atmosphere at Chepauk, aiming to unsettle the visiting team.

CSK boasts an incredible record against RCB at home, having not lost to them at the MA Chidambaram Stadium since 2008. However, this time, RCB is determined to change history and make a statement.

Virat Kohli’s Unmatched Focus Ahead of the Big Game

RCB’s star batter Virat Kohli is leaving no stone unturned in his preparation for the crucial clash. In an unusual move, Kohli trained extensively on back-to-back days—Wednesday and Thursday—at the Chepauk nets. He specifically focused on countering CSK’s formidable spin trio of Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, and Noor Ahmad, asking net bowlers to simulate their bowling styles. This rare intensity in his training sessions highlights his determination to perform in Chennai, a venue known for assisting spinners.

While Kohli remains the driving force of RCB’s batting lineup, the team’s new captain, Rajat Patidar, has also shown clinical precision in his approach. RCB mentor Dinesh Karthik has backed Kohli’s ability to adapt and deliver under pressure, making him a key player to watch in this battle.

CSK’s Strategy: Stopping Kohli and Patidar on a Spin-Friendly Track

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming has acknowledged the challenge posed by RCB’s batting duo, emphasizing the importance of neutralizing their impact. “They have strengthened their team, as most franchises have, but if we keep these two players quiet, it will help,” Fleming said. With a pitch expected to offer assistance to spin bowlers, CSK will rely heavily on Jadeja, Ashwin, and Noor Ahmad to dominate the middle overs and restrict RCB’s run flow.

With both teams eager to make a statement early in the season, this match promises high-intensity cricket, strategic battles, and electrifying fan engagement. Will CSK maintain their fortress at Chepauk, or will RCB finally break their long-standing jinx in Chennai? Cricket fans will be eagerly watching as this heated rivalry unfolds.

