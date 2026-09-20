Why Has Umesh Yadav Decided To Leave Vidarbha After 18 Years? Discarded Indian Pacer To Play For Another Team In Upcoming Domestic Season

Out-of-favour Indian fast bowler Umesh Yadav has decided to leave Vidarbha after making his debut for the domestic side and playing 18 years. The right-arm speedster has declared his desire to play for another side as the Indian domestic season nears its start. But what is the reason Umesh has decided to leave Vidarbha?

Why has Umesh Yadav decided to leave Vidarbha after 18 years?

According to The Indian Express, the 38-year-old has confirmed that he has received the No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from Vidarbha to join any other side. Yadav’s decision to quit Vidarbha stems from the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) selectors not giving a clear picture about his future with the state side. The veteran told The Indian Express the below:

“I have decided to move on from this season and play for another state. I have got my NOC from Vidarbha Cricket Association.”

The paper also reported that a VCA source that Yadav had sought clarity earlier too but didn’t get a proper response. The right-arm bowler had notably featured in the the Vidarbha Premier League too that took place a few months ago. He reportedly wanted to play more but lack of clarity means he decided to move on. Despite playing domestic cricket frequently, he has also been ignored by the Indian men’s senior team selectors. Yadav has promising first-class numbers, taking 380 scalps in 124 matches, averaging 29.71 with 15 five-wicket hauls and a couple of ten-fors.

When did Umesh Yadav last play for India?

In home Test matches, Yadav has claimed 101 wickets in 32 appearances, maintaining an impressive average of 25.88. His performance is notably superior in Indian conditions. Since 2018, no Indian fast bowler has surpassed his tally of 43 wickets in 11 matches, achieved at an average of 18.25, including two five-wicket hauls and one ten-wicket haul. Yadav has represented India in 141 matches across all three formats, with his most recent appearance being in the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval.

With even the likes of Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar struggling to return to the Indian side despite outstanding domestic performances, Umesh faces a steeper task.