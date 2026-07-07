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Home > Sports News > Why Is Abhishek Sharma in Delhi High Court? India Star Seeks Action Against Fake AI Content

Why Is Abhishek Sharma in Delhi High Court? India Star Seeks Action Against Fake AI Content

India cricketer Abhishek Sharma has moved the Delhi High Court seeking action against AI-generated fake content and protection of his personality rights. Here's why the court adjourned the hearing, what the case is about, and the latest developments.

Why Is Abhishek Sharma in Delhi High Court? India Star Seeks Action Against Fake AI Content
Why Is Abhishek Sharma in Delhi High Court? India Star Seeks Action Against Fake AI Content

Published By: Uzma Fatima
Published: Tue 2026-07-07 14:49 IST

Indian cricket’s rising superstar Abhishek Sharma has taken a major stand off the field. On Tuesday, according to the reports of Bar And Bench, the opening batter moved the Delhi High Court to protect his “personality rights.” The move comes after several social media platforms allegedly circulated defamatory, artificial intelligence (AI)-generated content that portrayed him in a negative light.

What are Personality Rights and Why is Abhishek in Court?

Personality rights protect a famous person’s name, face, voice, and image from being used commercially or maliciously without their permission. Sharma filed a lawsuit seeking an immediate takedown of several harmful links on social media.

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His legal team explained that advanced AI tools are being used to completely twist reality. In one shocking example, a real photograph of Abhishek with his professional talent manager was modified using artificial intelligence. The fake online posts gave the image a different color, falsely labeling his manager as his girlfriend and claiming the cricketer was “crying on her shoulders.”

Why did the Judge Paused the Court Order?

Justice Jyoti Singh briefly heard the matter but chose to adjourn the official hearing to July 9. The court declined to pass an emergency order because of a major mix-up in the paperwork filed by Sharma’s legal team.

“There is a real mess up here. You file an affidavit with screenshot matching with your table. Screenshot is way different from what you are showing. I cannot pass an order like this,” said the judge as quoted by the Barandbench.com. 

The judge pointed out that the physical screenshots attached to the lawsuit did not match the list of web links (URLs) provided in the main table. Furthermore, the lawyer representing Meta (Facebook and Instagram) Varun Pathak, noted that out of eight links reported, two were broken and one was just a normal video uploaded by paparazzi. The court has now ordered Sharma to file an additional affidavit with the correct matching screenshots before any takedown commands can be given.

Abhishek Sharma’s Roster Updates on the Pitch

While dealing with these digital distractions, Abhishek remains one of India’s most exciting young prospects in the shortest format. Just yesterday, the BCCI rewarded his development by naming him a marquee member of India’s newly announced 15-member T20I squad to face Zimbabwe. The three-match bilateral series is scheduled to kick off at the Harare Sports Club on July 23, where Abhishek is expected to open the batting alongside teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer.

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Why Is Abhishek Sharma in Delhi High Court? India Star Seeks Action Against Fake AI Content
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Why Is Abhishek Sharma in Delhi High Court? India Star Seeks Action Against Fake AI Content
Why Is Abhishek Sharma in Delhi High Court? India Star Seeks Action Against Fake AI Content
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