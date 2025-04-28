Home
Monday, April 28, 2025
Why Is Akash Madhwal Sitting Out IPL 2025? Rajasthan Royals’ Bold Move Sparks Debate

Rajasthan Royals' surprising decisions in IPL 2025 include benching Akash Madhwal, MI’s top wicket-taker in 2023. They’ve preferred Yudhvir Singh Charak in his place.

In a series of puzzling decisions this season, Rajasthan Royals (RR) have made some controversial choices regarding their squad selection. Perhaps the most baffling decision has been the exclusion of Akash Madhwal, former Mumbai Indians (MI) star and the team’s top wicket-taker in the 2023 IPL season. Despite his impressive performance last year, Madhwal has been left out of the playing XI for every match in IPL 2025 so far.

Akash Madhwal made a name for himself in IPL 2023, picking up 14 wickets for MI, and was widely regarded as one of the standout players in their playoff run. His stellar performances were a major factor in MI’s successful season, and many expected him to continue his momentum into the following year. However, Rajasthan Royals have opted to go with Yudhvir Singh Charak, leaving Madhwal on the bench.

Why is Akash Madhwal Not in the Playing XI?

One possible explanation for this surprising exclusion could be the team’s preference for pace over skill this season. Madhwal, known for his controlled pace and variations, was a key player for MI in 2023, but this year RR have seemingly opted for the extra pace of Yudhvir Singh Charak. Charak is capable of consistently bowling above 140 km/h, which might be what RR’s management feels they need more of this season.

Another factor could be Madhwal’s relatively underwhelming performance in IPL 2024, where he took only 5 wickets in 5 matches. This lack of impact might have led the Rajasthan Royals to look for alternatives, such as Charak, who is still a promising prospect for the future.

RR’s Playing XI Against GT

In the recent match against Gujarat Titans (GT), the Rajasthan Royals went with a lineup that included:

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal

  • Vaibhav Suryavanshi

  • Nitish Rana

  • Riyan Parag (captain)

  • Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper)

  • Shimron Hetmyer

  • Wanindu Hasaranga

  • Jofra Archer

  • Maheesh Theekshana

  • Sandeep Sharma

  • Yudhvir Singh Charak

On the bench, RR had Impact Subs including Shubham Dubey, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, and Tushar Deshpande.

Is Akash Madhwal’s IPL 2025 Journey Over?

While Madhwal has been left out so far, the RR management may still have future plans for him. After all, his performances in 2023 were exceptional, and there’s still a chance he could be recalled if the team’s tactics change during the season.

For now, the focus seems to be on giving Yudhvir Singh Charak another opportunity to prove himself, as he only played one game in IPL 2025 before the latest squad selection. The Royals have yet to confirm whether Madhwal will play any future matches, or whether this season will be a complete benching for the promising pacer.

